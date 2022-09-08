BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Lagos Restaurant Festival 2022

Join the food lovers at the Lagos Restaurant Festival starting today and happening in over 60 restaurants in Lagos state. You get to explore some of the best restaurants with amazing special menus and discounts.

Date: Thursday, September 1 – Sunday, September 18, 2022.

RSVP: HERE

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 8 & Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Best Way To Spend Every Thursday In Lagos With Sip And Paint . NG

Get the most out of your time in Lagos by unleashing your inner creativity and taking part in this hands-on art lesson at The Amber Lagos. No need to worry if you haven’t got much painting experience—easels and equipment are provided, and an art instructor leads the lesson! As an extra perk, wine or mocktails are provided during the class.

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Amber Restaurant/Lounge, within Whitestone Events Place, 3 Billings Way, Oregun, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Good Music Friday

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

The House Party

A house party where you get to connect with people with awesome vibes, great food, drinks and good music.

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 1 Sarumoh Oladosu Street, Opposite Shiliru Anjorin, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Raw Cruise Party 2.0

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, Oko Awo Street, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Saturday House Music

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Kayak, Vibes & Chill

When was the last time you tried something new? Join Beyond Beautiful Tours this weekend for an adventurous fun time simply by attending our kayak hangout. You get to learn how to Kayak, meet new friends, play games, eat, dance and most important have a fun-filled time.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Send a message via WhatsApp to 09015358151

Games & Movie Night with Sip & Paint

7eleven Entertainment and Games Rental in Lagos are having another amazing games & movie night this weekend. You get to have fun with an evening of activities such as board games, card games or charades, cornhole, sub-soccer, puzzles, chess, snooker, foosball, and table tennis.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Restaurant23, 23 Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

National Youth Orchestra – Afro Classic Concert

Alliance Française de Lagos will be hosting another classical music showcase presented by The National Youth Orchestra of Nigeria; a cultural project founded in 2016 by Irene Osuji – Artistic Director, GINUO MUSICA.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Made For Mixing, Press Play Concert

Vector, Teni, Ladipoe, TI Blaze, Magixx, Crayon, Dj Obi, and many other heavyweights are set for Made For Mixing, Press Play Concert. You will get a cup of cocktail and food for just N10,000 as a gate fee.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, 10b Water Corporation, Trinity Avenue, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Rave

Silent Rave is a Silent Disco event where, unlike other events, you get to listen to selected artists and create an aesthetic that fit the vibe of the artists.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Get On The Bus – Exp Lagos

Explorers!!! It’s about that time again to have some fun as you shuttle around Lagos. Enjoy food, drinks and fun activities all through the evening.

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 11 AM

RSVP: HERE

Pottery x Cruise

Breather and YellowLyfe are inviting you to their Pottery x Cruise event

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Send a Message to 09049027698/07010727360

Sundown Sundays

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214