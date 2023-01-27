How Can Creative Media Advance Africa’s Creative Industry? Register for Our Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023 | February 8th

From music to movies, fashion and literature, Africa’s creatives have, beyond all odds, utilised the power of the media to reach global audiences and gained acceptance across the globe. And there’s still much more to be done.

Despite the successes recorded, the creative industry is yet to scale, at least in terms of revenue and global acceptance. African governments and policymakers need to pay more attention to this industry, and the media is one way to get them to. The creative industry needs the publicity and penetration the media provides to gain the power and influence it needs to create wealth.

Join our panel session at AfricaNXT 2023 to discuss how creative media can contribute to this advancement. The panel is a mix of journalists, media personalities and content creators, who will share their perspectives on growing the African creative industry.

See details below:

Date: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Venue: Innovation Pavilion

Click here to register for the session.