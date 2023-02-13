Connect with us

BN TV News

5 Takeaways From BellaNaija's Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Blessing Nze plays Iya Barakat's new client in this episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

BN TV

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss "Harlem," Partnerships & Patience | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Tracy Oliver talks Harlem Season 2, Cast Ensemble, Collaboration & Partnerships | Watch

BN TV

Here’s Velvety Foodies’ Recipe for Making “The Perfect Egg Rolls at Home” | WATC

BN TV

Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV

Nasboi and Ezinne discuss "Marriage Without Parents Approval" on The Honest Bunch Podcast

BN TV

5 Takeaways From BellaNaija’s Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Published

4 hours ago

 on

At AfricaNXT 2023, BellaNaija hosted a Book Reading session moderated by Senior Content Associate, Oluwadunsin Sanya. Author, Communications Strategist and BellaNaija contributor, Mfonobong Inyang read from his book Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation, and responded to questions from the moderator and participants.

The book reading focused on the important themes that the book explores which include the importance of African narratives and storytelling for societal development, the power of Nigerian youth in driving change in the country and collective action on how we can shape society.

During the session, Mfonobong read portions from the book and shared some fantastic and insightful submissions around the themes of the book.

Here are 5 takeaways from the astute book reading:

– Storytelling is a catalyst for societal growth.

– We must all use our digital space to tell positive stories about our continent and its people.

– Every youth must be involved in governance if we are to have the country of our choice and to do that, we must go out and vote.

– We are all storytellers and we should tell the stories we want the world to read about us. We live in a world of social media, use your social media to tell stories.

See highlights below:

Book reading

You can watch the book reading session below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Photo & Video Credit: Klala Photography & Films

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

#BNCelebratingLove: Love is What Guides Michael & His Soulmate Through Life’s Uncertainties

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership

#BNCelebratingLove: Helen Met Her Boo on Facebook & it’s Been a Sweet Love Journey Since Then
css.php