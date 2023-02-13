5 Takeaways From BellaNaija’s Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

At AfricaNXT 2023, BellaNaija hosted a Book Reading session moderated by Senior Content Associate, Oluwadunsin Sanya. Author, Communications Strategist and BellaNaija contributor, Mfonobong Inyang read from his book Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation, and responded to questions from the moderator and participants.

The book reading focused on the important themes that the book explores which include the importance of African narratives and storytelling for societal development, the power of Nigerian youth in driving change in the country and collective action on how we can shape society.

During the session, Mfonobong read portions from the book and shared some fantastic and insightful submissions around the themes of the book.

Here are 5 takeaways from the astute book reading:

– Storytelling is a catalyst for societal growth.

– We must all use our digital space to tell positive stories about our continent and its people.

– Every youth must be involved in governance if we are to have the country of our choice and to do that, we must go out and vote.

– We are all storytellers and we should tell the stories we want the world to read about us. We live in a world of social media, use your social media to tell stories.

Photo & Video Credit: Klala Photography & Films