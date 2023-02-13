Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola popularly known by her stage name Mo’Cheddah is the guest on this episode of Teymesan’s podcast show “Tea With Tay.”

Mo’Cheddah talks to Taymesan about her music journey, teenage years, getting signed to a record label, time in UNILAG, studio hopping, breaking onto the scene, being a mom, marriage and motherhood.

See excerpts below.

On her early contact with music:

Music started when I was about 14. I was in SS1 going on SS2. That’s when it started. But before then obviously I always believed I was going to be a star. I was living like a star basically. I would come back from school, I’ll rehearse, I’ll dance, I’ll write.

Breaking onto the music scene with Won Be Ri:

Somebody else was supposed to sing the Won Be Ri hook and she wasn’t around. She was in UNILAG as well. She was very busy. They kept saying Mo should come. I was like, you know what, I am just going to go. They didn’t even want me to sing it and I went to the studio. Even though, yes, I was signed but I don’t think they wanted me to sing that early. They were just training me and they just wanted me to grow basically. They were just like I should just sing something so Sauce Kid can rap on it. That’s how I entered the studio. Sauce Kid was like, I like this girl, she’s going to stay on the hook and I stayed on it. I didn’t think it was that great.”

Watch the full interview below: