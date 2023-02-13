Connect with us

BN TV Music

Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

BN TV News

5 Takeaways From BellaNaija's Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Blessing Nze plays Iya Barakat's new client in this episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

BN TV

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss "Harlem," Partnerships & Patience | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Tracy Oliver talks Harlem Season 2, Cast Ensemble, Collaboration & Partnerships | Watch

BN TV

Here’s Velvety Foodies’ Recipe for Making “The Perfect Egg Rolls at Home” | WATC

BN TV

Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV

Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola popularly known by her stage name Mo’Cheddah is the guest on this episode of Teymesan’s podcast show “Tea With Tay.”

Mo’Cheddah talks to Taymesan about her music journey, teenage years, getting signed to a record label, time in UNILAG, studio hopping, breaking onto the scene, being a mom, marriage and motherhood.

See excerpts below.

On her early contact with music:

Music started when I was about 14. I was in SS1 going on SS2. That’s when it started. But before then obviously I always believed I was going to be a star. I was living like a star basically. I would come back from school, I’ll rehearse, I’ll dance, I’ll write.

Breaking onto the music scene with Won Be Ri:

Somebody else was supposed to sing the Won Be Ri hook and she wasn’t around. She was in UNILAG as well. She was very busy. They kept saying Mo should come. I was like, you know what, I am just going to go. They didn’t even want me to sing it and I went to the studio. Even though, yes, I was signed but I don’t think they wanted me to sing that early. They were just training me and they just wanted me to grow basically. They were just like I should just sing something so Sauce Kid can rap on it. That’s how I entered the studio. Sauce Kid was like, I like this girl, she’s going to stay on the hook and I stayed on it. I didn’t think it was that great.”

Watch the full interview below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

#BNCelebratingLove: Oluwaleye Fell in Love At the Age of 19, Now He’s Soon to be Wed

#BNCelebratingLove: Love is What Guides Michael & His Soulmate Through Life’s Uncertainties

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership
css.php