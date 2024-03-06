Knorr marks World Eat for Good Day with the unveiling of Eativists

On February 19, 2024, Knorr, a trusted name in Nigerian kitchens marked ‘World Eat for Good Day’ by sparking a movement inspiring people to change the world, one plate at a time.

Knorr hosted a launch event in Lagos, unveiling their ‘Eativist’ initiative. This group of 14 individuals are dedicated to promoting veggie-forward meals that benefit both personal health and the environment, inspiring a ripple effect throughout the community.

The highlight of the occasion was the launch of a film featuring personalities such as Tobi Bakre, Taymesan, Anu Bakre, Mory Coco, Kaylah Oniwo, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Nancy Umeh, Chef Derin, Chef Cupid, Chef Roux, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Zeelicious Foods, Chef Fregz, and Dr. Robert, all unveiled as Eativists. Although they are from diverse backgrounds, they all embody the ethos of eating for good.

Arinze Madumere, Knorr’s Brand Manager, emphasized the significance of the Eat for Good movement. He said,

At Knorr, we believe that what’s on your plate has an impact, not just on your personal health, but the environment as well. We have strategically chosen Eativists to inspire people to eat a wider variety of foods, more vegetables, more plants, and less meat. With these small, significant changes, we can optimize our health and improve environmental sustainability.

Celebrated globally on February 19th, World Eat for Good Day raises awareness about the importance of sustainable and healthy eating practices.

