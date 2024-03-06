Moveit Walkathon 2024: BettahLife Living Benefits celebrates Women in Style

BettahLife Living Benefits, a pioneering force in the wellness movement across sub-Saharan Africa, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 hosted the maiden edition of its Moveit Walkathon, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2024.

The Moveit Walkathon, kicked off from The Palms Mall in Lekki and winded through the vibrant streets of Victoria Island before returning to its starting point for a fun-packed finale.

The event, spanning a distance of 6 kilometres, was not just a celebration of health and fitness but also a testament to the strength, resilience, and empowerment of women across the globe.

Speaking on the partnerships with the leading women associations, Ayodeji Bankole-Olusina, Chief Growth Officer of BettahLife Living Benefits, said,

We are excited to collaborate with the various professional associations for the Moveit Walkathon. This event aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a digitally connected tribe committed to pursuing active lifestyles and unlocking their well-being potential. By coming together to celebrate International Women’s Day through movement and solidarity, we hope to inspire countless individuals to embark on their own wellness journey and lead healthier, happier lives, he added.

Building on the success of the event, BettahLife aims to establish the MoveIt Walkathon as a fitness activity and contribute to the achievements of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3), which emphasises healthy living and the promotion of physical well-being for women.

Amongst the partner associations for the Walkathon were the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB); Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR); Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), and the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

Other partners include the Emergency Response Africa, Adlantique, Dang Lifestyle, Green Lab Solutions, LASG SDG Office, I-Fitness, and Nestle Pure Life.

Sponsored Content