Lagos State Unveils #ECOnomyLagos to Tackle Climate Change

The Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy has announced the official launch of #ECOnomyLagos, a groundbreaking platform aimed at addressing the pressing challenges of climate change through strategic economic development initiatives in Lagos.

Led by Titilayo Oshodi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, the launch event heralded a new era of sustainable growth and innovation.

Titilayo Oshodi underscored the urgent need to harness the economic potential inherent in the circular economy, emphasising its capacity to generate employment, boost government revenue, and mitigate carbon emissions in Lagos. According to her, the statistics regarding the threats of climate change in Lagos are worrisome, but she added that on the flip side, there are economic opportunities worth more than 2.7 billion dollars.

The event, themed ‘The ECOnomy of Lagos: Opportunities, Challenges, and Unlocking Strategies, drew stakeholders from across the sectors to view the challenges of climate change from an economic lens and devise ways to grow more businesses that will rely on waste as production raw materials.

Notable attendees include:

Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the State Government

Secretary to the State Government Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who served as the Chief Host

Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources

Honourable Lanre Afinni, Member Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Environment

Member Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Environment MD of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin

DG, Lagos Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu

In addition to government officials, key stakeholders in the circular economy value chain graced the occasion, including:

Olugbenga Adebola, President, Association of Waste Management of Nigeria, Gbolahan Yusuf, Chancellor of WAMASON

Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Environment, the private sector, academia, and civil society also contributed to the vibrant discussions and shared their insights on advancing circular economy initiatives in Lagos.

Furthermore, the event was honoured by the presence of esteemed traditional rulers, including the ONIBA of IBA, the Onigbogbo of Igbogbo, and the Oloja of Epe, underscoring the importance of community engagement and traditional leadership in sustainable development efforts.

The active participation of sustainability teams from prominent financial institutions such as FCMB and Sterling Bank further highlighted the growing recognition within the private sector of the role they play in driving sustainable business practices.

The launch of #ECOnomyLagos marks a significant milestone in Lagos’ quest for sustainability and economic resilience. As the initiative gains momentum, it is poised to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and catalyse transformative change towards a greener, more prosperous future for all Lagosians.

