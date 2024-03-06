Connect with us

Lagos State Unveils #ECOnomyLagos to Tackle Climate Change

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

A Celebration Beyond Borders: Afrikan Fusion Fest Brings Africa's Richness to Stockholm

Three Days of Style and Elegance: Discover the Nook International Fashion Weekend Experience

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will Join Mary Edoro on #BNSCONVOS Today! Here's How You Can Participate

Africa Takeover: Tobi Bakare, Korty, Bontle Modiselle, and Other Stars at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

#ForeverBliss: All the Guest Looks from Moses Bliss & Marie Wiseborn's Traditional Wedding

A Toast to the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Power of Moisturization: Dettol hosts Skincare Masterclass to Unveil the Secret to Healthy Skin

Published

43 mins ago

 on

The Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy has announced the official launch of #ECOnomyLagos, a groundbreaking platform aimed at addressing the pressing challenges of climate change through strategic economic development initiatives in Lagos.

Led by Titilayo Oshodi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, the launch event heralded a new era of sustainable growth and innovation.

Titilayo Oshodi underscored the urgent need to harness the economic potential inherent in the circular economy, emphasising its capacity to generate employment, boost government revenue, and mitigate carbon emissions in Lagos. According to her, the statistics regarding the threats of climate change in Lagos are worrisome, but she added that on the flip side, there are economic opportunities worth more than 2.7 billion dollars.

The event, themed ‘The ECOnomy of Lagos: Opportunities, Challenges, and Unlocking Strategies, drew stakeholders from across the sectors to view the challenges of climate change from an economic lens and devise ways to grow more businesses that will rely on waste as production raw materials.

Notable attendees include:

  • Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the State Government
  • Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who served as the Chief Host
  • Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources
  • Honourable Lanre Afinni, Member Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Environment
  • MD of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin
  • DG, Lagos Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu

In addition to government officials, key stakeholders in the circular economy value chain graced the occasion, including:

Olugbenga Adebola, President, Association of Waste Management of Nigeria, Gbolahan Yusuf, Chancellor of WAMASON

Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Environment, the private sector, academia, and civil society also contributed to the vibrant discussions and shared their insights on advancing circular economy initiatives in Lagos.

Furthermore, the event was honoured by the presence of esteemed traditional rulers, including the ONIBA of IBA, the Onigbogbo of Igbogbo, and the Oloja of Epe, underscoring the importance of community engagement and traditional leadership in sustainable development efforts.

The active participation of sustainability teams from prominent financial institutions such as FCMB and Sterling Bank further highlighted the growing recognition within the private sector of the role they play in driving sustainable business practices.

The launch of #ECOnomyLagos marks a significant milestone in Lagos’ quest for sustainability and economic resilience. As the initiative gains momentum, it is poised to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and catalyse transformative change towards a greener, more prosperous future for all Lagosians.

