Infinix Nigeria Wraps up 2024 With a Bang! Catch the Highlights of the Year

In 2024, Infinix solidified its place as one of the driving forces in the global technology landscape. With a series of bold product launches, impactful partnerships, and initiatives that empowered youth, women, educators, students and communities, Infinix’s influence extended beyond mobile devices. This was a year of dominance, growth, and evolution.

A notable shift in 2024 was Infinix’s transformation of its brand ethos from “The Future is Now” to “Get In Now”. This new tagline was evident in every aspect of its operations, from its product launches to its community empowerment initiatives.

As 2024 draws to a close, one thing is clear: Infinix isn’t just chasing the future — it is set to seize it.

Impactful Partnerships That Shaped the Year

Beyond devices, Infinix believes that progress is best achieved together. This year, the brand struck strategic partnerships that uplifted communities, empowered youth, and captured the attention of millions.

One of the most talked-about initiatives was the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC). Infinix gave Nigerian university students a chance to showcase their gaming skills in a fierce competition for a share of a ₦10 million prize pool and the opportunity to attend the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) in London.

Infinix also partnered with FilmHouse Cinemas for the exclusive premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in Nigeria, showcasing the capabilities of the NOTE 40 Series. The fast-charging prowess of the series was perfectly aligned with the energy-packed action movie, cementing Infinix’s status as a lifestyle brand.

Another standout partnership was with UNESCO, where Infinix took a bold step to advance STEM education. Through a two-day AI and robotics training workshop in Abuja and at the University of Ibadan, Nigerian educators and students were equipped with hands-on skills in coding, machine learning, AI, and robotics, thereby shaping the future of education and tech innovation in Nigeria. Other notable partnerships included collaborations with Gamr X, Showmax, i-Fitness, Jumia, and Mai Atafo.

Infinix also partnered with The Future Awards Africa, where it sponsored the Content Creator of the Year award, gifting the winner, Layi Wasabi, ₦1 million and the Zero Flip smartphone, reaffirming its support for young creatives and innovators.

Celebrity Endorsements and Talent Partnerships

For many, the highlight of 2024 was the announcement of Ayra Starr as the face of Infinix’s HOT Series. Known for her bold, fearless energy and unapologetic style, Ayra embodied the spirit of the HOT Series — youthful, vibrant, and trend-setting. Her connection to the HOT 50 Series brought even more attention to the brand.

Community Empowerment and CSR Initiatives

Infinix’s approach to community empowerment and social responsibility is driven by the belief that technology should uplift and empower. This year, Infinix made several moves that impacted education, women’s empowerment, and customer appreciation.

Earlier in the year, Infinix took customer appreciation to new heights with its ‘Win a Trip to Ivory Coast’ campaign. Lucky winners from different regions of Nigeria were flown to Ivory Coast to watch an AFCON match live, explore the country’s vibrant culture and hang out with Alex Iwobi, the then Infinix HOT 40 ambassador.

Another impactful project was the renovation of the ICT Student Resource Centre at the University of Ibadan. The facility now provides students with access to the latest tech tools and skills training. Infinix even went a step further to offer job placements to graduates of the university at Transsion’s subsidiaries.

Infinix also committed to gender equity by sponsoring 20 women for the WIMBIZ Mentorship Program, giving them access to knowledge, leadership, and networking opportunities.

This year also saw the Sallah Promo, a campaign that brought joy to communities across Nigeria. Winners were rewarded with ₦400,000 in cash and household appliances like swallow makers, microwaves, and other kitchen essentials. This initiative brought smiles to families across regions like Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Lagos, and Enugu, filling homes with joy and festive spirit.

The Brand Month Anniversary was another celebration of loyalty and community. Packed with surprise gifts, discounts, and giveaways, the event created excitement among customers and reinforced Infinix’s commitment to rewarding its most dedicated supporters.

And then came the Back-to-School promo, which saw students win ₦350,000 cash, XPADs, and branded gifts. To top it off, the ongoing Season of Surprises Christmas promo is underway, giving customers a chance to walk away with ₦1 million, gift hampers, bags of rice, oil, and other goodies to celebrate the season.

From university campuses to youth gaming tournaments to nationwide consumer campaigns, Infinix has consistently demonstrated that community empowerment is more than a promise — it’s a living reality. The brand’s approach goes beyond words, creating tangible opportunities for people to win, grow, and succeed.

Innovation at its Best – The Devices That Stole the Show

If there’s one thing Infinix got to master, it’s the art of launching devices that resonate with users. This year, the company introduced iconic smartphones and tablets that merged the latest smartphone innovations with aesthetics.

The NOTE 40 Series didn’t just launch — it set a new standard for charging technology. Equipped with All-Round FastCharge 2.0, it introduced 100W MultiSpeed FastCharge and Wireless MagCharge powered by the advanced Cheetah X1 Chip. The series included the NOTE 40, NOTE 40 Pro, and NOTE 40 Pro+, each offering a sleek design, unmatched battery performance, and enhanced camera quality.

Next came the HOT 50 Series, a device that redefined style and performance. Branded as the world’s slimmest 3D-curved smartphone, it featured a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and the sleek TitanWing Architecture, making it a statement of power, style, and elegance.

And then there was the device that had everyone talking — the ZERO Flip. As Infinix’s first foldable phone, it launched as the only flippable phone in its class supporting 4K ProStable video capabilities on both front and rear cameras. With its 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display, the Pro-Level Vlog Mobile became a must-have for creators, offering users advanced tools for creating high-quality vlog content.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro was built with gamers in mind, offering a dual-chip setup powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and the Pixelworks X5 Turbo chip for seamless 120FPS gameplay.

The SMART 9 promised value like never before. With 48 months of guaranteed fluency certified by TÜV SÜD, it was built for users who wanted performance, reliability, and a device that wouldn’t slow down over time.

In addition, Infinix entered the tablet market with the launch of the XPAD, featuring a 90Hz display, Helio G99 processor, and AI-driven Folax Assistant. This versatile device became a valuable tool for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

Finally, Infinix expanded its ecosystem with a range of accessories, launching the XWATCH series and the Buds collection. These accessories provided users with smart wearables and premium audio experiences.

Awards and Global Recognition

While all this was happening, global awards and industry recognition kept rolling in. Infinix didn’t just win at home — it won on the world stage. The brand was crowned “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand” at CES 2024, thanks to its advancements in E-Color Shift Technology, AirCharge, and extreme battery efficiency.

At the Nigeria Technology Awards (NITA) 2024, Infinix took home two major prizes — “Leading Technology Brand of the Year” and “Most Outstanding Product of the Year” for its GT 20 smartphone. Meanwhile, at the 2024 Marketing Edge Awards, Infinix was honoured as the “Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Decade”, a testament to its decade-long legacy of transforming the mobile industry.

Perhaps the most prestigious honour of all came from Fast Company, which ranked Infinix as the 6th Most Innovative Company in Asia-Pacific. This global accolade celebrated the brand’s advancements in fast charging, AI, and mobile technology, positioning it among the world’s most influential innovators.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As 2025 approaches, Infinix is ready to push boundaries like never before. After a year of bold moves, 2025 promises to be even more transformative. From cutting-edge devices to dynamic partnerships and customer-first initiatives, Infinix is set to remain the brand that shapes what’s next.

Bigger wins, bolder innovations, and unforgettable moments are on the horizon. But Infinix isn’t just chasing the future — it’s shaping it, one move at a time.

‘The future isn’t waiting — and neither should you.’

Sponsored Content