CIOD Nigeria launches Mentorship Scheme to enhance Corporate Governance in the Country

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIOD) has launched a mentorship scheme aimed at fostering a culture of excellence in corporate governance. The scheme, which was initiated in the first quarter of 2022, is designed to develop the next generation of directors and leaders, provide guidance and support for professionals navigating complex governance issues, and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses globally.

The launch event, which took place on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, was attended by dignitaries, including the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, LLM, F.CIoD, the Immediate Past President, Dr. Ije Jidenma, DF.CIoD, Group Managing Director (GMD) of FBN Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, and the immediate past chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce – Nigeria, Dr Olusegun Osunkeye.

Mentorship is a powerful tool for personal and professional growth. It provides a safe space for learning, reflection, and exploration. Our mentors are seasoned professionals with vast experience in corporate governance, leadership, and management. They will share their expertise, experiences, and networks to support the development of our mentees.

In his keynote address, Nnamdi Okonkwo, M.CIoD, emphasized the importance of mentorship in shaping one’s career. He shared his personal experience of becoming the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank at the age of 42 through mentorship.

The scheme’s objectives include:

– Fostering a culture of excellence in corporate governance

– Developing the next generation of directors and leaders

– Providing guidance and support for professionals navigating complex governance issues

– Enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses globally

The CIOD Nigeria Mentoring Scheme is open to young directors and aspiring professionals in senior/executive management positions.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]







