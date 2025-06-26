Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue US Editor-in-Chief After Nearly Four Decades

After nearly four decades at the helm of American Vogue, Anna Wintour is stepping back from her role as editor-in-chief. The long-serving fashion icon, who joined Vogue in 1988, shared the news with staff during a meeting held this morning, Thursday 26 June.

While Wintour will no longer lead the U.S. edition of Vogue, she is not departing the brand or Condé Nast. Instead, she will continue as Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue, overseeing the magazine’s international editions and a broad portfolio that includes Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, and more.

A new role, Head of Editorial Content, will replace the editor-in-chief position at Vogue US, and the individual appointed will report directly to Wintour, mirroring the editorial leadership structure across other editions of the magazine.

In her remarks to staff, Wintour reflected on her journey and the future of the brand:

Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one’s work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine.”