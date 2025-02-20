Connect with us

Inspired Music Scoop

Tems at F1, Ayra Starr’s Double MOBO Win, Tyla's Vogue Cover—The Girls Are Winning! 

Inspired Music Scoop

"I've Changed So Much Since Water" – Tyla on British Vogue's March Cover

Inspired Scoop Style

Meet the Four African Designers Named Semi-Finalists for the 2025 LVMH Prize

Inspired Living News

Who Are The People On Your 10 Naira Note?

Inspired Living Scoop

Here’s Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay "The Story of My First Love" Is a Must-Read

Inspired Promotions Scoop

Haven Homes honours Wode Maya with his own Street Name | Get the Scoop

BN TV Inspired Living

Watch Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Talk to Amanda Dara About Career, Family & Purpose

Inspired Literature Scoop

A New Novel, Twin Boys, & a Creative Revival: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on It All

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Inspired Sports

Autumn Lockwood Makes NFL History as First Black Woman Coach to Win a Super Bowl

Inspired

Tems at F1, Ayra Starr’s Double MOBO Win, Tyla’s Vogue Cover—The Girls Are Winning! 

Tems, Ayra Starr, and Tyla dominated this week. Tems performed at F1 livery for Aston Martin, Ayra Starr made history with double MOBO wins, and Tyla stunned on British Vogue.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The week isn’t even over yet, and it’s already been filled with wins, celebrations, and moments worth talking about from the women leading the music scene across the continent. Tems, Tyla, and Ayra Starr (two Grammy winners and a double MOBO Award winner) have all been in the spotlight with a winning streak.

It’s been one good thing after another, so much so that it’s hard to know where to start. But let’s begin with Tems. Last week, she made a power move by joining San Diego FC’s ownership group as a club partner alongside Issa Rae. Then she gave us the music video for ‘Boy O Boy,’ and if you’ve seen it, you probably haven’t stopped talking about the moment she picked up a grown man and dropped him on the floor—who knew she had that kind of strength? And just when we thought she was done, she took centre stage at The O2 Arena in London to perform live at the unveiling of Aston Martin’s 2025 racing car for Formula 1 car livery event.

For Tyla, the moment was all fashion. The South African star graced the cover of British Vogue’s March issue, and she absolutely owned it—the styling, the colours, the attitude, the presence. The interview was just as good, giving us a glimpse into her world as she continues to soar.

Then there was Ayra Starr, making history at the MOBO Awards. It had been 16 years since a female artist won Best African Music Act, but she broke that streak and took the award home. And that wasn’t all—she also won Best International Act, winning both of her nominations. Everything na double double! She’s also in New Balance’s lifestyle 740s campaign, alongside Jaden Smith, adding another highlight to an already incredible week.

From music to fashion and even sports, the women came through and owned the moment thai week. Wouldn’t you agree?

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php