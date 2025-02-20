Tems at F1, Ayra Starr’s Double MOBO Win, Tyla’s Vogue Cover—The Girls Are Winning! 

The week isn’t even over yet, and it’s already been filled with wins, celebrations, and moments worth talking about from the women leading the music scene across the continent. Tems, Tyla, and Ayra Starr (two Grammy winners and a double MOBO Award winner) have all been in the spotlight with a winning streak.

It’s been one good thing after another, so much so that it’s hard to know where to start. But let’s begin with Tems. Last week, she made a power move by joining San Diego FC’s ownership group as a club partner alongside Issa Rae. Then she gave us the music video for ‘Boy O Boy,’ and if you’ve seen it, you probably haven’t stopped talking about the moment she picked up a grown man and dropped him on the floor—who knew she had that kind of strength? And just when we thought she was done, she took centre stage at The O2 Arena in London to perform live at the unveiling of Aston Martin’s 2025 racing car for Formula 1 car livery event.

For Tyla, the moment was all fashion. The South African star graced the cover of British Vogue’s March issue, and she absolutely owned it—the styling, the colours, the attitude, the presence. The interview was just as good, giving us a glimpse into her world as she continues to soar.

Then there was Ayra Starr, making history at the MOBO Awards. It had been 16 years since a female artist won Best African Music Act, but she broke that streak and took the award home. And that wasn’t all—she also won Best International Act, winning both of her nominations. Everything na double double! She’s also in New Balance’s lifestyle 740s campaign, alongside Jaden Smith, adding another highlight to an already incredible week.

From music to fashion and even sports, the women came through and owned the moment thai week. Wouldn’t you agree?