Moses Bliss Rings in 30 in Grand Style with a Regal Red & Gold Agbada

Moses Bliss just turned 30, and he’s marking the milestone in style—with a stunning photoshoot and a brand-new single, “By Your Mercy.”

For the shoot, the gospel singer channels regal elegance in a deep red and gold agbada, exuding both tradition and celebration. The flowing, ankle-length outfit, crafted from rich brocade or damask fabric, features intricate gold and white patterns. He completes the look with a red cap, a staff, and layers of red coral beads, adding a touch of royalty to the ensemble

Sharing the photos in a carousel on Instagram, he captioned the post:

This is 30!

Happy birthday to me. My Lord and King I’m in awe of your wonders in my life😭 I give you thanks Father. This new song is the summary of my life:

“When I look at my life, when I think of how I got here, I’ve come to one conclusion; THIS IS THE MERCY OF THE LORD”

See more photos below