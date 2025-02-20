Connect with us

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with “By Your Mercy,” a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Moses Bliss is celebrating his 30th birthday with a brand-new song, “By Your Mercy.” So much has happened in his life recently, and this release feels like a reflection of it all.

About a month ago, he and his wife, Marie Bliss, welcomed their baby boy. In a few days, they will celebrate their traditional wedding anniversary on February 29. By March 2, it will be a year since their civil wedding. So much has changed in such a short time. This song feels like him pausing to acknowledge it all.

By Your Mercy is about looking back and realising that every blessing, every step forward, is by God’s mercy. Moses Bliss sings it with so much sincerity. You can tell it is coming from a place of reflection.

Listen to “By Your Mercy” below.

