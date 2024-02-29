It’s the #ForeverBliss! Here’s Your First Look at Marie at Her Traditional Wedding in Ghana

Connect with us

Ladies and gentlemen… The hour is upon us!

Gospel artist Moses Bliss, and the love of his life, Marie Wiseborn are set for the aisle.

Today, they are having their traditional wedding ceremony and we have some sneak peeks from the highly anticipated weekend event. For her first look, Marie wore a beautiful blue kente with peach embroidery and looked effortlessly sophisticated.

Here’s a first look:

