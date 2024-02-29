"I Said Yes to My Forever Love..." Queen Mercy Atang is Engaged!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Beauty Queen and Reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang is off the singles market!

She took to her Instagram to share pictures announcing her engagement. She wrote, “I said yes to my forever love.”

She shared another post with the full details of the engagement captioning it “God acted according to his timing. I’ve consistently prayed for guidance in building a loving family and fulfilling roles as a wife, mother, and follower of his teachings. His response came in due time. To my dear husband-to-be @iam_kingdaivid I thank you deeply for choosing me, for loving me, and for embracing my family as your own. Your presence has brought immense joy into my life. May God bless you abundantly. I promise to continually pray for blessings upon your life. I love you dearly.

Truly what God cannot do, doesn’t exist. Thank you pastor Jerry Eze. We Dey pray, E Dey show. God is here. Dear Sisters @dr_brightie @singhniniofficial @thejackiebent, we have a wedding to plan.”

See the proposal photos below:

