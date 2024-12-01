From Kunle Remi to Veekee James: The Celebrity Weddings That Made 2024 Unforgettable

2024 will be that year many singles won’t soon forget. Since the start of the year, social media has been brimming with the sweet sounds of “Will you marry me?” and the joys of “I do.” And, as always, the BellaNaija Weddings team didn’t hold back in bringing us the most magical moments from these celebrations of love.

From star-studded ceremonies to intimate unions, this year has been a whirlwind of unforgettable love stories that warmed our hearts. Did they make you dream about falling in love and walking down the aisle soon? Because honestly, they had us all pulling out Pinterest boards and planning our own dream weddings!”

Let’s dive into some of the most dazzling weddings that have had everyone talking this year.

Tiwi and Kunle Remi

The year kicked off with the best surprise! While we were all easing into 2024, Kunle Remi dropped the big news of his engagement to Boluwatiwi. Their January wedding was nothing short of spectacular. From the engagement to the traditional ceremony and the star-studded afterparty, every detail was impeccable.

Guests like Femi Otedola and his family, and also Kunle’s colleagues in the film industry brought extra sparkle to the event. What a way to start the year Catch all the highlights here: #KTTV24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Veekee James and Femi Atere

When a fashion designer says, “I do,” you know it’s going to be an affair to remember. Veekee James’ wedding with Femi Atere was pure perfection. The fashion was top-tier, from the bridal shower to the main event. Veekee stunned in a jaw-dropping three-toned sequin dress paired with a matching bag, shoes, and coral beads. Femi looked dashing in his traditional attire, and the reception blended timeless elegance with a modern twist.

Celebrities like Osas Ighodaro and Toke Makinwa graced the occasion, making it truly one for the books. Check out the highlights: #LoveUnbeaten24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Marie and Moses Bliss

Gospel artist Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn tied the knot in a dreamy series of ceremonies in Ghana. From an intimate civil ceremony to vibrant traditional and white weddings, the celebrations were magical. The event saw many gospel artists including Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey in attendance and even perfcormed at the praise night, adding to the joyous vibe. Explore all the beautiful moments: #ForeverBliss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬 (@mosesbliss)

Queen Mercy Atang and David Oyekanmi

Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang and David Oyekanmi celebrated their love with a traditional wedding in Akwa Ibom, followed by a breathtaking white wedding in Lagos. Relive the magic: #DeRoyals2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mercy Oyekanmi👸 (@queenmercyatang)

Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee White

April brought us the sweet union of gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and Jamaican real estate mogul Ashlee White. With the hashtag #SailingToSunday, their wedding was an intimate and beautiful celebration of love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theophilus Sunday (@theophilussunday)

Wofai Fada and Taiwo Cole

In May, chef, actress, and comedian Wofai Fada said “I do” to Taiwo Cole in a lovely traditional ceremony. The couple radiated joy, and the day was filled with love and laughter. Missed it? Check it out here: #TWO24. Just tw0 weeks ago, the couple shared they’re expecting their baby, see their beautiful pregnancy announcement here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wofai Cole (@wofaifada)

Davido and Chioma

This wedding sent the internet into overdrive! When Davido married Chioma in June, the world couldn’t get enough. Exclusive, emotional, and utterly beautiful, the ceremony brought A-list stars together in an unforgettable celebration of love. Relive the highlights: #CHIVIDO2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke

Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke’s wedding was the definition of elegance. From a traditional ceremony to a stunning white wedding in Abuja, every detail was picture-perfect. The bride’s emerald green bridesmaids’ dresses were a showstopper. See the full details: #LoveUnitesUS24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Nwoke💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

Dimma Umeh and Obinna

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Dimma Umeh tied the knot with her sweetheart Obinna in an elegant civil and traditional ceremony. Dimma looked radiant, and their love was evident in every moment. Their hashtag? #ForeverWeDo24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIMMA UMEH (@dimmaumeh)

Oyindamola and Yhemo Lee

Socialite Yhemo Lee and his partner Oyindamola ended August with a bang. Their traditional wedding, under the hashtag #TyloRocks24 was a spectacular celebration filled with the right vibes and all the love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oyindamola🤍 (@thayour_b)

Prudent Gabriel and Okopi Peterson

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel and gospel artist Okopi Peterson gave us “heavenly” vibes with their ethereal wedding theme. The hashtag #HeavenOnEarth2024 said it all—their traditional and white weddings were nothing short of divine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prudent Gabriel Okopi💍 (@prudent_gabriel)

Mimi and Charles Okocha

Just when we thought the year couldn’t surprise us anymore, Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2Pac and Mr Phenomenal, announced his wedding to Mimi. Known for his humorous skits, Charles brought laughter and love to his celebration, proving love can be both fun and beautiful. Relive the joy: #MiCharles2024.