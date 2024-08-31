Yhemo Lee & Tayo Dazzle in Traditional Nigerian Fashion at Their Wedding Ceremony

Connect with us

Yhemo Lee and his beloved Tayo are currently celebrating their traditional wedding ceremony, and the couple is having an absolute blast.

Following their recent civil ceremony, the couple is now embracing their cultural heritage with a traditional wedding. Their engagement photos were nothing short of breathtaking, but it’s their stunning traditional attire for today’s ceremony that truly steals the show.

The bride dazzled in three different outfits by renowned Nigerian designers Deola Sagoe, IDIOL NUPO, and ExtraBrides, each showcasing the rich elegance of Nigerian fashion.

Catch the highlights of the ceremony below:

The groom stepping in

The bride

The groom and his groomsmen

The bride and her ladies

The couple

The groom dancing in

See the couple’s second look

The couple’s mothers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

See how some of the guests showed up

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

