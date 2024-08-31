Weddings
Yhemo Lee & Tayo Dazzle in Traditional Nigerian Fashion at Their Wedding Ceremony
Yhemo Lee and his beloved Tayo are currently celebrating their traditional wedding ceremony, and the couple is having an absolute blast.
Following their recent civil ceremony, the couple is now embracing their cultural heritage with a traditional wedding. Their engagement photos were nothing short of breathtaking, but it’s their stunning traditional attire for today’s ceremony that truly steals the show.
The bride dazzled in three different outfits by renowned Nigerian designers Deola Sagoe, IDIOL NUPO, and ExtraBrides, each showcasing the rich elegance of Nigerian fashion.
Catch the highlights of the ceremony below:
The groom stepping in
The bride
The groom and his groomsmen
The bride and her ladies
The couple
The groom dancing in
See the couple’s second look
The couple’s mothers
See how some of the guests showed up
