Weddings
It’s a Full Display of Love and Culture With Ego & Mac’s Traditional Wedding
It’s thrilling how two people can go from being strangers to soulmates overnight. Well, this is the magic of love and it happened this exact way for Ego and Mac.
They met at a friends birthday bash and it was an instant spark. To solidify their union, they had a beautiful traditional wedding where they repped their roots elegantly. They slayed their their two looks with finesse, proving to us that they are a stylish duo. From the rich display of culture to the warmth from family and the sweet show of love, their special day was indeed beauty to behold… you certainly want to take it all in as you scroll.
Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their love story here:
Credits
Bride @egox._
Groom @iam_macs
Planner @qmaravieplanners
Bridal Styling and creative direction @style_by_ruvero
Makeup @ariyike_mua
George fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Custom George outfit @stitchesbylaura_
Gele @georgesnip
Custom Asoke outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Asooke fabric @shadiat_alasooke
Bag @dior
Shoes @maisonvalentino
Photography @nicoleadehi_valeo
Videography @wrgoimagery
Decor @hoievents
Cake @mechyscuppies_ng
Lighting @focusdigitalsabuja
Palm wine @switvillecocktails
Venue @rainboweventmarquee