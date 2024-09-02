Connect with us

Weddings

It's a Full Display of Love and Culture With Ego & Mac's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Yhemo Lee & Tayo Dazzle in Traditional Nigerian Fashion at Their Wedding Ceremony

Relationships Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo's Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

Weddings

Debby and Korede's Wedding in Calgary Was Absolutely Magical

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Weddings

From a Dating App to Forever! Here's How Mutmainah and Ibrahim Came to be

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Ofure and Deji Began as Colleagues at Work

Sweet Spot Weddings

Peju and Sola's Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It's The Perfect Time to Catch Up on all The Features From This Week

Weddings

Segun Obe Found His Soulmate At Almost 50 - See How it All Began

Weddings

It’s a Full Display of Love and Culture With Ego & Mac’s Traditional Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s thrilling how two people can go from being strangers to soulmates overnight. Well, this is the magic of love and it happened this exact way for Ego and Mac.

They met at a friends birthday bash and it was an instant spark. To solidify their union, they had a beautiful traditional wedding where they repped their roots elegantly. They slayed their their two looks with finesse, proving to us that they are a stylish duo. From the rich display of culture to the warmth from family and the sweet show of love, their special day was indeed beauty to behold… you certainly want to take it all in as you scroll.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their love story here:

    
                                                                   
                             

Credits

Bride @egox._
Groom @iam_macs
Planner @qmaravieplanners
Bridal Styling and creative direction @style_by_ruvero
Makeup @ariyike_mua
George fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Custom George outfit @stitchesbylaura_
Gele @georgesnip
Custom Asoke outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Asooke fabric @shadiat_alasooke
Bag @dior
Shoes @maisonvalentino
Photography @nicoleadehi_valeo
Videography @wrgoimagery
Decor @hoievents
Cake @mechyscuppies_ng
Lighting @focusdigitalsabuja
Palm wine @switvillecocktails
Venue @rainboweventmarquee

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Pamela Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?
css.php