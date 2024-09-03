 Ify & Oscar Met in High School and Are Now on a Forever Journey!

Ify and Oscar’s love story is a tale of two high school friends who have grown in love over the years.

It all began with a spontaneous introduction, and even though Oscar might have found it unexpected, Ify made quite an impression on him. As time passed, one thing they held onto through the years was their friendship. Now, that friendship has blossomed into something even more beautiful and we are super pumped! As they gear up for their big day, they are sharing a glimpse of their sweet love with their pre-wedding photos. Each frame is a breath of fresh air and would leave a smile on your face.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Oscar:

“Hey, how are you? My name is Ify.” Those were the first words she ever said to me. I was just 12, and she, an 11-year-old girl, walked up to me like we had known each other forever. I remember looking at her, then looking away, thinking, Doesn’t she know I’m her senior? I was in JSS 3, and she was in JSS 2, both of us were students at Caleb International College, Magodo. That was the first time I saw her, a little shy, yet so bold.

From that day on, I saw her a couple more times, and each time, we exchanged brief words. Her shy smiles and blushes whenever we talked became something I looked forward to, even if it was just for a few moments at a time. But then, as the new term started, I realized she was no longer around. I didn’t see her smiles or hear her voice in the hallways. I thought to myself, Maybe she moved to another school. Then one evening, out of the blue, I got a message on Facebook. “Hey Oscar, it’s Ify. I left Caleb, I moved back to the US.” My heart, even as a 13-year-old, skipped a beat with joy. I was so happy to hear from her, even if it was just through a message.

From that moment on, we kept in touch, talking at least once every three months, sometimes more, sometimes less. But every conversation, no matter how brief, meant the world to me. And then, after all those years, we saw each other again in March 2022. It was like no time had passed at all. That little connection we had when we were just kids had grown into something much deeper, something that has now become our love story.

Now, as we stand on the brink of a new chapter, I can’t help but feel grateful for every step that brought us here. Our love story is one of growth, resilience, and unwavering commitment, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.

Credits

Bride: @ifsterss

Groom: @nwaforoscar

Photography: @ad.weddings

Makeup: @topaltouch

Dress: @bridalaccent

