Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo Abudu Among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women of 2024

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, and Mo Abudu, a renowned media entrepreneur, have been named among Forbes’ 2024 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.’ The annual list honours women making a global impact across business, media, politics, and beyond, showcasing trailblazers who shape industries and inspire change.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was recently reappointed for a second term, has made the list in previous years, including last year, and now marks her eighth appearance on Forbes’ list. Sharing her gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote:

Honoured to be on the list of the 2024 Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the World, for the 8th time! This is an honour I do not take for granted. I wish to congratulate all my fellow women Honourees, in particular the 4 other African Women on the list .

Mo Abudu, ranked 97th, continues to solidify her place as a force in the global media and entertainment space. This is her fourth consecutive year on the list. Taking to Instagram to celebrate, she expressed:

I am deeply humbled to feature once again on the Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list for the third consecutive year. It is an incredible honor to represent the media and entertainment sector, to stand as a proud Black woman, and to fly the flag for Nigeria and Africa on this prestigious global platform. A huge congratulations to all the phenomenal women on this list! A special shoutout to my dearest sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, whose unwavering brilliance and leadership inspire us all year after year. Representation matters. When we see women of color, women from developing nations, and women breaking barriers in all industries recognized on a global stage, it reminds us of what’s possible. It’s a call to action for us to continue breaking ceilings, forging paths, and lifting others along the way. Thank you, Forbes, for celebrating the power, resilience, and impact of women worldwide. Here’s to more

Forbes notes that its Power Women list is determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence. Together, the women on the 2024 list command a collective $33 trillion in economic power and influence over 1 billion people worldwide.

This year’s list also shines a spotlight on four other African women making strides in their respective fields: including Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania; Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest in South Africa; and Judith Suminwa Tuluka, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo.