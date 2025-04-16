TIME 100: Mo Abudu, President Duma Boko, Kwame Onwuachi & More Africans Among Most Influential People of 2025

Mo Abudu, the media entrepreneur and CEO of EbonyLife Media, has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025, in recognition of her transformative impact on African storytelling and the global media landscape.

The annual TIME list, which celebrates individuals who are shaping the future through innovation, leadership, and cultural relevance, includes figures across politics, science, the arts, and activism.

Mo was recognised for her unwavering commitment to championing African storytelling and reshaping the global narrative surrounding the continent. Through EbonyLife’s expansive work across television, film, training, and hospitality, she continues to create spaces where African creativity can thrive and be seen.

Idris Elba, the Emmy-nominated actor and producer, penned the official tribute to Abudu in TIME’s list. The two collaborated on ‘Dust to Dreams,’ a film they developed together after connecting two years ago. Elba praised her tenacity, saying:

Mo Abudu’s reputation precedes her. Anyone who has worked on anything relating to African film knows her. I had been an admirer of her work for some time before I reached out to her two years ago to connect. Pretty quickly we were hatching a plan to collaborate on a film, which became Dust to Dreams. That’s the thing about Mo: she wastes no time. She has an infectious, can-do attitude and the tenacity to overcome any obstacle in her way. Her sprawling empire—from studios and productions to cinemas and a creative academy—is testament to that. Mo, who launched the $50 million Afro Film Fund last year, cares deeply about the African narrative, and how the continent and its people are portrayed onscreen. Anyone who wants to understand the filmmaking landscape in Africa—or anywhere else—could learn a lot from Mo, because she gets things done.

Abudu’s influence extends far beyond the film set. Last month, she announced a property acquisition in London for EbonyLife Place London—a first-of-its-kind cultural and creative hub that will give African creatives a space to showcase their talent, monetise their work, and amplify their brands. It will be a home for African film, theatre, music, food, art, and fashion, bringing the continent’s storytelling and talent to a global stage.

On social media, Abudu described her inclusion on the TIME list as a collective victory for the African continent. “This moment isn’t just about me — it’s a celebration of African creativity, Nigerian passion and purpose, and the power of storytelling to shape culture, shift narratives, and drive real impact,” she said.

She joins a growing number of African leaders and creatives who have also made the TIME 100 list this year, including chef and restaurateur Kwame Onwuachi; Angeline Murimirwa, CEO of CAMFED, which has supported millions of girls across Africa in accessing education; Christian Happi, a leading scientist in infectious disease research; Fatou Baldeh, a human rights activist; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the first African Director-General of the World Health Organization; and Duma Boko, the President of Botswana.

