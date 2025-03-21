Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Place Expands to London with African Film & Culture Hub

Big things are happening in Mo Abudu’s world! The media mogul just shared some exciting news. Her company, EbonyLife Group, has officially acquired a property in the heart of London, right on the famous Wandsworth Road.

Located just minutes from the West End and near the striking new American Embassy, the space boasts breathtaking views of London’s skyline. But it’s not just about the location, it’s about what’s coming.

Set to open in Q4 2025, EbonyLife Place London will be the first-of-its-kind cultural and creative hub, giving African creatives a space to showcase their talent, monetise their work, and amplify their brands. It will be a home for African film, theatre, music, food, art, and fashion, bringing the continent’s storytelling and talent to a global stage.

According to Mo Abudu, here’s what to expect:

EbonyLife Cinemas London – A 180-seater theatre dedicated to the release of African films, especially Nollywood. This will be the first African cinema in London.

Turaka London – A bold and flavourful Nigerian dining experience in the heart of the city.

Art Exhibitions – A dynamic space showcasing African artists to a global audience.

African Fashion Retail – A curated selection of Africa’s most exciting fashion brands.

Concerts for Emerging Artists – A vital platform for rising music stars from Africa and the diaspora.

Theatre and Stage Productions – Bringing African storytelling to life through theatre.

Masterclasses, Seminars & Workshops – Year-round opportunities for learning and growth.

Membership and Networking – A creative hub for career connections and collaborations in the UK.

A Bridge to Global Opportunities – Ensuring African talent thrives internationally.

Watch Mo give a tour of the newly acquired property below