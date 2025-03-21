Connect with us

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Sworn In as Namibia’s First Female President

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Sworn In as Namibia’s First Female President

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah steps into history as Namibia’s first female president, vowing progress and accountability.
1 hour ago

Photo Credit: The Presidency ZA/X

Three months after her election, Netumbo NandiNdaitwah has been officially sworn in as Namibia’s president, making history as the country’s first woman to hold the office. She becomes Namibia’s fifth president, marking a new chapter in the nation’s leadership.

The swearing-in ceremony coincided with Namibia’s 35th Independence Anniversary and was attended by several African heads of state, including leaders from Angola, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, South Africa, and Tanzania. Outgoing president Nangolo Mbumba handed over the reins to Nandi-Ndaitwah in a ceremony at the State House, solidifying her leadership.

A seasoned politician and former vice-president, Nandi-Ndaitwah won the November 2024 elections under the banner of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), Namibia’s ruling party since independence in 1990. She now joins the ranks of Africa’s trailblazing female leaders, following in the footsteps of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Joyce Banda (Malawi), and Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania).

During her inauguration ceremony, Nandi-Ndaitwah pledged to defend, uphold, and support the Namibian constitution. In her inaugural address, she acknowledged the significance of her election but emphasised that Namibians chose her for her competence and merit, not just for the milestone it represents.

While recognising the country’s progress since independence, she affirmed, “There’s a lot that needs to be done.” She promised to uphold good governance, enforce high ethical standards in public institutions, and strengthen regional cooperation.

Beyond domestic priorities, Nandi-Ndaitwah reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to global justice, calling for the rights of Palestinians and the people of Western Sahara to self-determination. She also urged the lifting of sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

As she steps into leadership, Namibia stands witness to what outgoing president Mbumba described as “one of its foremost daughters breaking through the glass ceiling. It has been a long time coming.”

