Introducing the New Auto Insurance Platform Brought to You by Skydd

For many Nigerians, auto insurance is often overlooked or deprioritised, leaving countless drivers vulnerable to unexpected expenses.

Recognising this gap, Skydd, Nigeria’s leading digital insurance platform, has taken a step toward fulfilling its promise of making insurance accessible for all by launching auto insurance for both individuals and businesses.

Bringing auto insurance to Nigerians, Skydd’s new auto insurance offerings include:

Comprehensive Auto Insurance – Covers vehicle damage, theft, fire, and third-party liabilities.

Third-Party Insurance – A mandatory requirement in Lagos and across Nigeria, protecting against damages to other people’s vehicles and property.

Fleet Insurance for Businesses – Providing companies with tailored coverage for their vehicles.

With this expansion, Skydd ensures that Nigerians can easily purchase both third-party and comprehensive auto insurance directly on its platform—a crucial step in ensuring more drivers are protected, and safer roads for everyone.

Skydd began with a mission to make health insurance in Nigeria accessible to everyone. This dream grew, and birthed the idea for a one-stop-shop for insurance, ensuring accessibility for all.

With the introduction of auto insurance, the platform is steadily working toward becoming the number one insurance provider in Nigeria, where individuals and businesses can secure all types of insurance in one place.

As the economy fluctuates and the cost of vehicle repairs continues to rise, having reliable car insurance is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. Skydd provides a seamless digital experience, allowing users to buy auto insurance in Nigeria in minutes via Skydd.ng, with instant policy issuance and dedicated support.

This is just the beginning. Soon, Nigerians will be able to access all types of insurance in Nigeria through Skydd, making insurance easier, faster, and more accessible than ever.

So get covered today.

