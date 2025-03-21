Events
A Joyous Celebration of Family, Togetherness & Wholesome Goodness at the Quaker Family Moments Prize Presentation
The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the winners of the Quaker Family Moments Challenge stepped onto the stage to receive their well-deserved rewards.
After weeks of sharing heartfelt Quaker-inspired family moments, 15 families walked away with cash prizes ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1,000,000. One lucky family received a kitchen makeover, while the grand prize-winning family secured an all-expenses-paid safari to Kenya!
But beyond the prizes, the event was a true celebration of what Quaker Oats represents—wholesome goodness, nourishment, and cherished family moments. From joyous cheers to emotional embraces, every reaction reinforced the challenge’s purpose: bringing families together in the most memorable way.
The recipient of the kitchen makeover beamed with excitement at the thought of a transformed cooking space, while the grand prize-winning family stood in awe, imagining the adventure that awaited them in Kenya.
Speaking at the event, Quaker Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, Vincent Olayinka, expressed his gratitude:
“A big thank you to our incredible winners for embracing the Quaker Family Moments Challenge and its spirit – bringing families together over the goodness of Quaker Oats.”
“Looking ahead to 2025, we have exciting news! In just a few weeks, you won’t need to blend oats anymore—Quaker Oats Flour is launching to meet all your flour needs.”
With light refreshments and a joyous atmosphere, the event was a fitting conclusion to a campaign that celebrated family, shared moments, and the simple joys of togetherness.
