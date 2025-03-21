Mazzi Odu Launches her first Children’s Book “Get Rid Of Your Phone Mummy” at Ouida Lagos

On the 8th of March, Mazzi Odu launched Get Rid Of Your Phone Mummy, her first children’s book at Ouida Lagos. Odu, who was the inaugural editor-at-large of BellaNaija Style and has had her career where her words have appeared in US Vogue, Vanity Fair, British Vogue, CNNStyle and numerous others, was thrilled to be partnering with Ouida Publishing, one Nigeria’s most prestigious houses that is founded by the literary doyenne; Lola Shoneyin who was also in attendance.

Some of Nigeria’s leading creatives were on hand to toast her success. Fashion designers Lisa Folawiyo and Folake Akindele, PR mogul Bola Balogun, music and entertainment impresario; Chin Okeke, hospitality and travel expert Funlola Adefope interior designer Titi Fowora and business titan Charles Anyiam-Osigwe. Guests sipped on Quacktails cocktails and the children in attendance demolished the real-life tower of puff-puff.

The book which tells a day in the life of a busy working mother and her five-year-old daughter, is a modern fable, reflecting how the over-dependence and use of devices often leave kids and loved ones out in the cold.

During the reading and talk, Odu and Shoneyin discussed the importance of balance and the real-life consequences phones are having on all of us regardless of our age.

As a writer best known for her work within the fashion, jewellery and design space, Odu also shared with the audience the process of writing a children’s book; the importance of beautiful and evocative illustrations, which in her book were created by fine-artist Adulphina Imuede, and how children need to be engaged from the very first page.

Odu previously worked in marketing communications for many financial institutions including UBA and Oceanic Bank and is the holder of an MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her first children’s book, Get Rid Of Your Phone Mummy, (Tanja by Ouida, 2025) is a 21st-century fable, which sees Tobe, the five-year-old protagonist seeking magical assistance to tackle her mother’s digital dependency.

Speaking at the event, Odu said she hoped

the book would be a conversation starter, as we all use our phones far too much and I’m just as guilty. With it’s gentle modern fable feel, and a story where all the characters are based in Lagos, it promises to be a contemporary classic.

