When Love Looks Different: A Heart-to-Heart About Special Needs Parenting

Have you ever caught yourself watching a child having a meltdown in public, feeling that quick rush to judgment? I get it, I’ve been there too. And today, I want to share something deeply personal with you, something that might change the way you see these moments forever.

You see, that mom struggling with her hyperactive child isn’t just having a “bad parenting day.” She’s likely fighting battles you can’t see, carrying hopes bigger than the universe, and loving harder than you could imagine. When her child seems to be “acting out,” there might be an orchestra of sensory overload playing in their little mind, lights too bright, sounds too loud, feelings too big.

I’m going to be really honest with you, we need to revolutionize how we view these situations. That quick judgment? Let’s transform it into curiosity and compassion. Because here’s what I know in my heart: every parent is doing their absolute best with the tools they have.

Sometimes, what looks like defiance might be autism’s unique way of processing the world. That “tantrum” might be sensory overwhelm. That “stubborn behavior” might be a child’s way of saying “I’m overwhelmed and I don’t know how to tell you.”

And this is where I want to share something special with you..something I call the Triple A Strategy. It’s not just another acronym; it’s a pathway to understanding, a journey to compassion that starts with you.

Awareness is like turning on a light in a dark room. Suddenly, what seemed scary or confusing becomes clear and beautiful. When we understand that a child might be processing the world differently, that their brain might be taking in every single sound, smell, and sensation all at once, our perspective shifts. That “difficult behavior” transforms into a brave little soul trying to navigate an overwhelming world.

Then comes Acceptance, and oh, my dear friend, this is where the magic happens. It’s where we open our hearts to realize that neurodiversity isn’t something to fix, it’s something to embrace. These beautiful minds are here to stay, increasing in numbers, teaching us daily about different ways of experiencing life. They’re not just part of our world; they’re essential to it.

This naturally leads us to Accommodations, the practical expression of our love and understanding. It’s about creating a world where everyone can thrive, from sensory-friendly spaces in shopping malls to quiet hours in supermarkets. It’s about policies that don’t just protect but celebrate neurodiversity.

So the next time you’re in public and see a parent struggling, take that pause. Draw in a deep breath. In that moment of stillness, remember this conversation we’re having. Let your initial judgment dissolve into understanding. Because here’s the beautiful truth – when we become more tolerant and accepting, we don’t just change one moment or one interaction. We create ripples of compassion that transform our entire community.

You see, I believe in a world where every child feels understood, where every parent feels supported, and where differences are celebrated, not just tolerated. This isn’t just a dream – it’s a reality we’re creating together, one conscious choice at a time.

Remember, dear one, to not just read these words but be a part of this movement. Your understanding, your compassion, your simple choice to pause and smile instead of judge… it all matters. It all counts. It all creates the change we wish to see.

Let’s walk this path together, lighting the way with love, understanding, and the kind of acceptance that changes lives. Because when we truly see each other – really see each other – we create a world where everyone belongs.

With love and hope,

Zusi Bolodeoku

A distinguished Educational Psychologist and International Behavior Analyst specializing in neurodiversity and special education. Founder of FOS ABA Centre and Creative Hub, pioneering innovative approaches in behavioral intervention and inclusive education.

