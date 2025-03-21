Connect with us

Taiwo Adeyemi Selected as a 2025 Skoll Fellow at Oxford for His Work in Culture & Social Innovation

Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Place Expands to London with African Film & Culture Hub

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She's Not on Social Media

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Quadri Aruna Reclaims His Spot as Africa's No. 1 Table Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka Calls for Haiti Reparations from France: "Can Haiti Get Their Money Back?"

11-Year-Old Amazing-Grace Salami Triumphs at Spelling Bee In Nigeria 2025

Read How Godspower Nwaukwa Grew From Movie Sets Makeup to Becoming MAC Cosmetics National Artist

Oluwaseun Kuforiji Now Holds the Guinness World Record for the Longest Hand-Sewing Marathon

More Than a Mother: Rashidat Olere on Healing from Postpartum Depression

Taiwo Adeyemi Selected as a 2025 Skoll Fellow at Oxford for His Work in Culture & Social Innovation

From Lagos to Oxford, Taiwo Adeyemi is bringing culture, creativity, and impact to the global stage as a 2025 Skoll Fellow.

47 mins ago

Taiwo Adeyemi, a Nigerian social and creative entrepreneur, has been selected as one of 35 global changemakers for the 2025 Skoll Fellowship at the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

“Heading to Oxford as a 2025 Skoll Fellow, where I’ll be joining remarkable leaders from across 56 countries in learning how our skills can help address critical global challenges,” Taiwo shared via his Instagram.

The Skoll Fellowship is a peer-driven network of over 200 leaders across 56 countries, designed to foster cross-regional connections, shared learning, and visibility for social innovators. Each year, a new cohort of 30 Skoll Fellows and 5 returning Senior Fellows convenes at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford, marking the beginning of a long-term journey of collaboration, mentorship, and knowledge exchange.

Taiwo is particularly excited about the opportunity to explore how popular culture shapes narratives around social issues, while also sharing his work with BoxxCulture, a consulting agency he founded to connect cultural relevance with impact-driven individuals.

As a social and creative entrepreneur, Taiwo is dedicated to bridging the gap between culture, entertainment, and social impact. Through Boxx Culture, he has helped visionary individuals amplify their missions on a global scale, working with figures such as film star Nse Ikpe-Etim and national chess master Tunde Onakoya.

 

