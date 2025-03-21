Taiwo Adeyemi Selected as a 2025 Skoll Fellow at Oxford for His Work in Culture & Social Innovation

The Skoll Fellowship is a peer-driven network of over 200 leaders across 56 countries, designed to foster cross-regional connections, shared learning, and visibility for social innovators. Each year, a new cohort of 30 Skoll Fellows and 5 returning Senior Fellows convenes at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford, marking the beginning of a long-term journey of collaboration, mentorship, and knowledge exchange.

Taiwo is particularly excited about the opportunity to explore how popular culture shapes narratives around social issues, while also sharing his work with BoxxCulture, a consulting agency he founded to connect cultural relevance with impact-driven individuals.

As a social and creative entrepreneur, Taiwo is dedicated to bridging the gap between culture, entertainment, and social impact. Through Boxx Culture, he has helped visionary individuals amplify their missions on a global scale, working with figures such as film star Nse Ikpe-Etim and national chess master Tunde Onakoya.