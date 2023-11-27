Mercy Aigbe’s Star-Studded “Ada Omo Daddy” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer Mercy Aigbe has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie “Ada Omo Daddy.”

In an interview with the Vanguard, the actress expressed, “This film aims to unify the Igbo and Yoruba cultures. It is to tell us that regardless of our differences or diversities, we are one and should love and celebrate one another. It is also to tell us that we might have issues, but we should forgive one another and move on. It is a big project film, a large-scale film.”

On the peculiar choice of casting she added “The film marries the old Nollywood and the new Nollywood. In the movie, we see Charles Okafor’s comeback into mainstream Nollywood. He has been off the scene for a while. There is Chiwetalu Agu and icons like Sola Sobowale. There are also young people like Tomi Ojo, Taiwo Peters, and Phyna. And if there is anything like middle Nollywood, we have Mercy Aigbe, Adeniyi Johnson, and Omowunmi Dada, who played Ada. It is a mix of old, new, and medium Nollywood. It is a beautiful film. If you see Omowunmi and Charles Okafor, you will see some sort of resemblance. More so, they are fantastic actors. I knew that they would kill their roles, which they did. Everybody brought their A-game and did awesome.”

The movie, co-directed by Akay Mason and Adebayo Tijani, will star Mercy Aigbe, Taiwo Adeyemi, Sola Sobowale, Omowunmi Dada, Dele Odule, Tomi Ojo, Fred Amata, Carol King, Tayo Faniran, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Mariam Peters, Adeniyi Johnson, Phyna, Nkechi Blessing, Wumitoriola, Chief Kanran, Kehinde Ogunbanabe, Adediwura Gold, Yinka Salau, Fausat Balogun (Madam Sale), Morenikeii Gloria, Zainab Bakare, Debbie Shokoya, Dawoda Sulaiman, Seeilat Adebowale, Abyke Domina, Jumoke Otedola, Martins Ogbebor, Yinka Olabode, and Tobi Olasco.

Distributed by Cinemax, “Ada Omo Daddy” will hit Nigerian cinemas on December 15, 2023.