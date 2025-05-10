MAKEMATION Enters Final Week in Nigerian Cinemas as Producers Unveil Africa-Wide & Global Release Plan

MAKEMATION, a coming-of-age family drama with AI/tech themes that has garnered significant attention and captivated audiences across Nigeria, is entering its final week in Nigerian cinemas. Following this, a carefully planned staggered release is scheduled to take place across Africa and the rest of the world.

Produced by Rise Interactive Studios, the film is a moving portrait of how AI and other emerging technologies are reshaping everyday life through the eyes of young Nigerians, and this explains why it has struck a significant chord across the country. It’s not just entertaining; it’s sparking real conversations in living rooms, classrooms, and boardrooms alike. Children and young adults that were hitherto hooked on Hollywood flicks, gave the movie a fighting chance.

The overwhelming response from audiences, many of whom saw their realities reflected on screen for the first time in a story like this, reveals something deeper: a growing hunger for bold, relevant storytelling that speaks to the now. Makemation isn’t just a film – it’s a wake-up call for the film industry to evolve, innovate, and lead.

Record-Breaking Reception & a Heartfelt Thank You

Created and produced by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, as of the time of this publication, the film is currently in the top 70 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time and is likely to continue to rise in ranks on the charts and in the hearts of lovers of great stories, children, young adults, families and techies who have been the champions of the movie, as it enters its final weekend in the Nigerian box office.

Since its debut in Nigerian cinemas on 18th April 2025, MAKEMATION has resonated with viewers of all ages. In its three-week run to date, it has been greeted with rave reviews and high praise including being described as “a film of eternal impact and value” as well as a “masterclass in life and innovation”. It will now officially leave the cinemas in Nigeria on the 15th of May 2025, as one of the recognizable home-made releases of the year to give the producers room to prepare for and commence the implementation of the next sets of roll out activities in the coming weeks.

MAKEMATION’s entire production team, led by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, extends heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerians for watching and expressing satisfaction with the film.

“We recognize that Makemation is a niche new perspective film but from the previous screenings within and outside Nigeria, we’d seen great reactions that assured us that we’d made a globally competitive film that would entertain, educate and make our people proud – however nothing ever prepared us for the consistent and organic glowing reviews of the Movie as we’ve experienced these past weeks”, the first time Film Producer who’s spent several years working across the tri-sectors of public, private and social, said, beaming with excitement as she engaged with Journalists.

The emotional connection and curiosity from Nigerians about a Film like this that stands at the intersection of youth smarts, and pop culture and tech, fueled its local success and will now serve as the launchpad for its global rollout.

Africa-Wide & Global Release Plan

Here’s what’s on the horizon for MAKEMATION:

Private Screening for Luminaries: By early June, stakeholders from the Federal Government, civil society organizations, diplomatic missions and policy ecosystems will be treated to an exclusive screening of the film in the Nation’s federal capital territory in Abuja and this is aimed at taking the conversations that the film has already sparked, up a notch.

AI Tech Campus Festivals and Job Fairs: MAKEMATION will tour select Nigerian universities across the six geopolitical zones to screen the film, host Q&A sessions with the film’s creator, director and cast. Aside that, Hackathons amongst Students and Job Fairs for Corporates to head hunt new tech talents from Campuses will hold as part of the events.

Africa-Wide Cinema Release: In Q3, MAKEMATION, will host Screenings in Kenya and Rwanda,

bringing its brilliant story and beautiful picture quality to fellow African audiences.

International Release: Also, in Q4, the film will hit select theatres in the UK, Canada, The Middle East and the United States, introducing “MAKEMATION” to global cinephiles. The film’s aim is to involve the African diaspora in the discussions that have already begun on tech and AI adoption, thanks to the cinema runs in Nigeria.

Global Streaming Release: By early 2026, “MAKEMATION” will be available to stream worldwide on a major streaming platform giving fans everywhere the chance to experience the film from the comfort of their homes.

Open to more partnerships

MAKEMATION invites more voices to join the conversation and its movement. New partners and sponsors are welcome, especially, as the impact of the film depends on the willingness of good people and brands to push the message of frontier technology adoption on the continent. Opportunities exist for co-promotions, activations within Campuses, educational collaborations, regional sponsors, and digital-content alliances.

About Makemation

MAKEMATION is a Tech/AI-themed, coming-of-age drama that takes an emotional, thought-provoking and humorous dive into the world of a poor young girl in rural Lagos, Nigeria whose Life is filled with so many twists and turns. This breakout 4-quadrant family tale explores fun set-pieces and a universal theme to convey a solid message of hope, showing us that, with innovation, poverty can become an old problem. We see a strong intersection of the world of pure entertainment, science and artificial Intelligence all forming the core of this high-tension, inspirational Movie that may change the lives of many young people in Africa, forever.

Directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde and featuring standout performances from Tomi Ojo, Chuks Joseph, Adeoluwa Akintoba who were backed by veterans such as Ibrahim Chatta, Chioma Chukwuka, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo and many more. The film has resonated with many due to its thought-provoking storyline, captivating production design, gripping sound, stunning cinematography, evocative score, and timely themes.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for makemation film.