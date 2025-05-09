Amstel Malta is Set to Shine at AMVCA 2025, Promising a Night of Fashion, Music, and Unmatched Glamour

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) are recognized for their production value, and this year, Amstel Malta is contributing to the event’s energy from the outset. The evening will feature live performances by Johnny Drille and Fido, known for the song “Joy is Coming.” These performances aim to create an atmosphere of excitement and highlight the achievements of Africa’s film and creative sectors.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Amstel Malta returns as the headline sponsor of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), reaffirming its long-standing commitment to honouring excellence and supporting the ambition and artistry that define Africa’s entertainment industry.

From May 7 to May 10, Lagos will once again become the continent’s creative capital, bringing together stars, storytellers, and visionaries from across Africa who continue to move the culture forward. At the heart of this celebration is Amstel Malta—a brand that has consistently played a thoughtful and purposeful role in shaping the industry.

Amstel Malta’s involvement goes beyond simply being a sponsor. Over the years, the brand has been behind some of the most impactful moments of the AMVCAs, from sponsoring the Best Movie category to launching platforms like the Fan Reporter, which elevates rising content creators.

The brand has also been a key supporter of initiatives like Digital Content Creators Day and Multichoice Talent Factory Day, ensuring that talents get the recognition and support they deserve.

This year, Amstel Malta brings an added touch of glamour with the introduction of the Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs—rewarding the Best Dressed Male and Female on awards night with a ₦1 million prize each. It’s all about celebrating style and sophistication, as Amstel Malta continues to embody the ambition and creativity of a new generation.

Now refreshed in a sleek new can, Amstel Malta maintains its connection to quality, sophistication, and the African creative scene. Follow @amstelmalta on social media for updates and highlights from the 2025 AMVCAs.

