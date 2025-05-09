The Singleton Escapes: A Celebration of Whisky, Food, and Genuine Connection

The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky held an edition of The Singleton Escapes on Wednesday, May 1st, 2025, at Salt Beach in Lagos, Nigeria. The brand presented an immersive, multi-sensory experience for invited guests. This event aimed to offer a departure from routine and opportunities for connection through planned activities that encouraged a slower pace and appreciation of the present.

The Singleton Escapes featured a curated culinary and experiential journey. Chef Black presented an exclusive private dining experience, highlighting Singleton 12 and 15 through expertly crafted food pairings that showcased the whisky’s flavor profiles. Beyond the dining, guests actively engaged in DIY sessions, including custom hat design, coaster personalization, and unique cocktail creation.

Interactive cocktail education sessions further deepened the whisky appreciation, and the event encouraged a phone-free atmosphere to prioritize genuine connection and mindful engagement.

The Singleton Escapes brings to life how the brand celebrates the joy of living and shared connections,” stated Ifeoma Agu – Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa. “With specially curated experiences that cut across art, food and lifestyle, we are set to reinforce that true indulgence lies in the ability to pause and fully appreciate the present. The Singleton is committed to curating these immersive moments of escape experiences, fostering emotional connections and mindful enjoyment as part of bringing the brand’s ethos to life.”

A significant aspect of The Singleton Escapes was the intentional fostering of genuine human connection. The relaxed and intimate setting naturally encouraged meaningful conversations and bonding among the guests.

To further enhance this sense of presence and escape, attendees were invited to intentionally disconnect from their phones, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the experience and the company around them. This conscious decision to step away from digital distractions played a crucial role in shaping the overall atmosphere of mindful engagement.

The Singleton Escapes at Salt Beach successfully reinforced the brand’s position as an enabler of meaningful moments, demonstrating that the opportunity for escape and genuine connection is always within reach – whether in the shared enjoyment of fine whisky, the creation of personalized crafts, the exploration of cocktail artistry, or simply in the power of uninterrupted human interaction.

About The Singleton

The Singleton is a Single Malt Scotch Whisky crafted to deliver a smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced taste experience. The Singleton is more than a drink; it’s a key that unlocks moments of realness -subtle, grounded, and intimate. The Singleton is the enabler of intentional pause.

About Diageo

Diageo is a multinational beverage alcohol company with a diverse portfolio of spirit and beer brands. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, and The Singleton. Operating globally, Diageo’s products are available in over 180 countries.

The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). Further details about Diageo, its operations, brands, and financial performance can be found here.

