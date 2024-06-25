Jumia Says Thank You! 12th Anniversary Celebration Is Set to Reward Customers With up to 40% Discount

When Jumia launched in 2012, its mission was straightforward: to bring a convenient, reliable, and affordable online shopping experience to Nigerians. Fast forward to 2024, and Jumia hasn’t just achieved that dream; it has expanded it across Africa.

These past 12 years have been a journey of growth, innovation, and impact, and they are only getting started.

From its humble beginnings in 2012 to becoming a household name across Africa, Jumia has redefined online shopping with cutting-edge technology, unmatched convenience, and a relentless drive for innovation and impact across the e-commerce ecosystem. As they reflect on their achievements so far, they are taking a moment to clink their glasses to a future brimming with potential.

As they mark this milestone, they invite everyone to join in the festivities, celebrate their achievements, and look forward to an even greater future.

The Journey So Far

In the last year alone, Jumia has launched several innovative projects aimed at enhancing customer experience and expanding the reach of e-commerce to the nooks and crannies of the nation. One standout achievement is their integrated logistics network, with over 200 pick-up stations established and more than 30,000 independent sales consultants, known as JForce agents, deployed.

What this means for you is that you can shop conveniently no matter where you are in the country, even in the most remote areas, including Modakeke, Ilaro, Offa, Uromi, Nkpor, Keffi, and Owo.

In addition to expanding its reach, Jumia also introduced the Buy Now Pay Later feature on its e-commerce platform through partnerships with CredPal and Easybuy.

This innovative payment method is geared towards providing a much-needed solution in a challenging economic environment. Customers can get their desired products and spread payment over a set period.

The recent launch of the integrated Jumia warehouse aimed at consolidating warehouses and strengthening its logistics network will prove beneficial to consumers as it will improve the quality and speed of its delivery services across the country.

Future Plans

While their journey has been remarkable, Jumia is even more excited about the next phase. Their plans include but are not limited to, further innovation and structural growth. Their commitment to deepening their presence in rural areas and ensuring that the benefits of e-commerce reach every corner of Nigeria remains unchanged.

But that’s not all. They plan to also expand their product range and continue supporting local businesses and communities. The CEO of Jumia, Sunil Natraj, puts it best:

“Our journey so far has been driven by a desire to create value and foster growth across the nation. Our achievements in the last 12 years reflect our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community development. We will remain dedicated to making e-commerce accessible and convenient for all.”

Join the Celebration!

No anniversary celebration would be complete without special treats for customers. To mark this special occasion, expect exciting discounts, flash sales, and exclusive offers you won’t find anywhere else. Jumia is offering discounts of up to 40% off across eligible product categories from June 24th to July 14th (discount rates vary per category and brand).

To ensure customers get high-quality products at unbeatable prices, Jumia has partnered with top brands, including Xiaomi, Diageo, itel, Tecno, Nivea, Oriamo, and Unilever.

Consider it their way of saying thank you for your steadfast support over the past twelve years. Don’t miss out on anything—visit their website and app regularly during the anniversary period to catch the best deals and make the most of these amazing offers.

Cheers to 12 years of growth, innovation, and impact at Jumia!

Sponsored Content