Jackie Appiah’s 41st Birthday Was all about Glamour, Gratitude & Giving Back | Watch Her Vlog

Jackie Appiah turned 41 in the most unforgettable way—combining glomour, gratitude and a whole lot of good vibes. The Ghanaian star, recently seen in Funke Akindele’s “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” shared a behind-the-scenes look at her sepcial day in a birthday vlog and it was a day packed with style, surprises, and selflessness.

She kicked off the celebration with a photoshoot, rocking a stunning red dress and looking every bit the queen. But the day wasn’t just about looking good—it was about doing good.

Earlier this year, a fire broke out at the cinema in her home, and her neighbours came through to help save the day. To show her appreciation, Jackie invited them to celebrate with her. It didn’t stop there—she went all out with a free health screening, offering eye tests, prescription glasses, and medical care to those in need. Women in the community walked away with sewing machines, and everyone left with food essentials and other thoughtful gifts.

And just when you thought the party was over, Jackie had one more surprise up her sleeve: a live performance by Stonebwoy! The music star brought the energy, closing out the day with music, dance, and all-around good vibes.

Watch Jackie’s birthday vlog below: