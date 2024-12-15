Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

Jackie Appiah's 41st Birthday Was all about Glamour, Gratitude & Giving Back | Watch Her Vlog

Beauty Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Breaking Records! Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel Becomes the First African to Win Mister International

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

This Question on X Brought Us the Most Heartwarming Kindness Stories

Inspired Living News

Get To Know Ghana’s First Female Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

We Love to See It! Regina Daniels Nwoko Bags a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is on YouTube! Dive Into Her Miss Universe Experience in Her Debut Vlog

Inspired Living News Scoop

Meet Gout Gout: The 16-Year-Old South Sudanese Teen Who Became Australia’s Fastest Sprinter

BN TV Career Inspired Living

Titi Oyinsan Talks Persistence, Love & 20-Year Media Career on #WithChude

BN TV Inspired Living

Funke Akindele’s Speech as UNAIDS Ambassador is Equal Parts Humour & Advocacy | We Love it!

Living Scoop

Dance Challenges, Skits, Slangs & More–See the 2024 Viral Social Media Moments

Living

Jackie Appiah’s 41st Birthday Was all about Glamour, Gratitude & Giving Back | Watch Her Vlog

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Jackie Appiah turned 41 in the most unforgettable way—combining glomour, gratitude and a whole lot of good vibes. The Ghanaian star, recently seen in Funke Akindele’s “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” shared a behind-the-scenes look at her sepcial day in a birthday vlog and it was a day packed with style, surprises, and selflessness.

She kicked off the celebration with a photoshoot, rocking a stunning red dress and looking every bit the queen. But the day wasn’t just about looking good—it was about doing good.

Earlier this year, a fire broke out at the cinema in her home, and her neighbours came through to help save the day. To show her appreciation, Jackie invited them to celebrate with her. It didn’t stop there—she went all out with a free health screening, offering eye tests, prescription glasses, and medical care to those in need. Women in the community walked away with sewing machines, and everyone left with food essentials and other thoughtful gifts.

And just when you thought the party was over, Jackie had one more surprise up her sleeve: a live performance by Stonebwoy! The music star brought the energy, closing out the day with music, dance, and all-around good vibes.

Watch Jackie’s birthday vlog below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php