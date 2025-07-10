Connect with us

TOCAA AMSUL Teams Up With NUNSA UNILAG For World Leukaemia Awareness Day

Mali’s Halima Cissé Shares a Sweet Throwback to Her Record-Breaking Birth of Nine

That Gold Dress Idia Aisien Wore for Her Birthday Still Has Us Obsessed

Tony Elumelu’s Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Said “It’s My Birthday” and Served Us a Full Fashion Editorial in Yellow

Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

It's Daniel Etim Effiong's Birthday! See His Stylish & Soulful Photoshoot

Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

Written by TOCAA AMSUL
Published

4 hours ago

 on


At TOCAA AMSUL, we don’t just talk, we act. From raising awareness on various types of cancer to driving real conversations around HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention, our commitment to saving lives runs deep. This blood drive is a chance to put that passion into action again. Join us, the Technical Office on Cancer Awareness and Advocacy, University of Lagos (TOCAA AMSUL), for something truly meaningful: The 2025 World Leukaemia Awareness Day Blood Drive.

This year, we’re teaming up with the Nigerian Universities Nursing Student Association, UNILAG Chapter (NUNSA UNILAG), and The White Cell Foundation to make an even bigger impact. It’s not just about donating blood. It’s about showing up for people who desperately need a second chance at life. There’ll be free blood testing and cancer screening; this drive is your chance to be a hero right here in UNILAG.

Here’s why you should donate:

  • Save up to three lives with a single donation
  • Get a free health check, including blood group, genotype, and cancer risk screening
  • Improve your heart health and reduce harmful iron stores

This year’s drive is themed:

“Blood for Hope,” and it promises to be impactful, exciting, and empowering!

Date: July 16th, 2025

Time: 9:00 am

Venue: Sports Centre, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Yaba

Together, we can beat blood shortages, raise leukaemia awareness, and promote early cancer detection.

Whether you’re a first-time donor or a regular, this is your chance to make a difference in someone’s survival story. Join The HOPE Campaign.

We also welcome partners and sponsors who believe in the power of youth-led health advocacy to join us in making an even greater impact. For partnerships and sponsorships, please contact +2347089476176.

Click here to register now

Come with a friend. Come with courage. Come save lives.

content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

