Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Polo Avenue And Anna-Karin Karlsson Inspire Young Creatives at the University of Lagos

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Africa’s Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF) Returns to Lagos for a Powerful New Edition

Events Music News Promotions

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Events Living News Promotions

Show Us Your Real Ones: Malta Guinness Unveils the ‘Real in Every Way’ Challenge

Events News Promotions

LG Showcases Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival

Arts Events News Promotions

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Events Music Promotions Style

Fashion Rave 2025 Wraps Up in Grand Style, Drawing Over 1,000 Fashion and Music Lovers in Lagos

Events News Promotions

7 Key Takeaways From Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail

Events Music News Promotions

House On The Rock Presents The Experience 20: JESUS UNITED Twenty Years of Worship

Events News Promotions

Inverroche Gin Welcomes Global Ambassador Lauren Penny to Lagos for an Immersive Brand Experience

Events

Polo Avenue And Anna-Karin Karlsson Inspire Young Creatives at the University of Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As part of her exclusive multi-day cultural and fashion immersion in Lagos, Swedish luxury eyewear designer Anna-Karin Karlsson visited the University of Lagos’ Faculty of Creative Arts for an inspiring creative exchange curated by Polo Avenue, her longstanding Nigerian retail partner.   

The engagement marked one of the most meaningful highlights of her visit, offering students a rare opportunity to interact with one of the world’s leading eyewear designers whose work is celebrated for its bold craftsmanship, emotion-led storytelling, and global influence.  

Upon arrival, Anna-Karin was welcomed with a vibrant cultural showcase by the students, an expressive blend of music, electrifying performance, and visual art that reflected the richness of Nigerian creativity. Deeply moved by their presentations, she shared her personal journey to becoming one of the world’s most sought-after luxury eyewear designers, including the early inspirations, challenges, and defining moments that shaped her artistic identity.

During the interactive session, Anna-Karin engaged students in a dynamic Q&A exploring topics such as Africa’s expanding footprint in global fashion and how young designers can build brands rooted in authenticity and cultural integrity. She emphasised that

“true luxury is not defined by price, but by craftsmanship, intentionality, and emotional depth.”  

Professor Stephen Olusoji, Dean of the Faculty of Creative Arts, welcomed the designer and described the visit as a testament to UNILAG’s commitment to strong “town and gown” collaborations that broaden students’ exposure to global creative industries. He further expressed the faculty’s openness to exploring future collaborations with the AKK brand. 

In recognition of her impactful engagement, Anna-Karin received a commemorative plaque from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, a gesture that underscored the significance of her visit and her role in inspiring the next generation of Nigerian creative talent.  

Speaking on the engagement, Executive Director, Polo Limited,  Jennifer Obayuwana, said:

“Supporting the development of young creative talent is central to who we are as a brand. Bringing Anna-Karin Karlsson to the University of Lagos, an iconic creator whose work embodies artistic courage, into direct conversation with Nigeria’s future creatives aligns perfectly with our mission to shape the luxury and fashion ecosystem in meaningful ways. We wanted Anna-Karin to give her wealth of knowledge to these creatives. It was a philanthropic endeavour of giving back.”   

Anna-Karin Karlsson also expressed her appreciation, saying,

“The creativity and energy I experienced at the University of Lagos were extraordinary. The students’ passion, cultural depth, and artistic voice left a lasting impression on me. This exchange has inspired me just as much as I hope it has inspired them.”

The University of Lagos engagement forms part of a broader cultural and creative itinerary curated by Polo Avenue to spotlight Lagos as a rising node in global luxury, creativity, fashion and design innovation.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php