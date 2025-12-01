Polo Avenue And Anna-Karin Karlsson Inspire Young Creatives at the University of Lagos

As part of her exclusive multi-day cultural and fashion immersion in Lagos, Swedish luxury eyewear designer Anna-Karin Karlsson visited the University of Lagos’ Faculty of Creative Arts for an inspiring creative exchange curated by Polo Avenue, her longstanding Nigerian retail partner.

The engagement marked one of the most meaningful highlights of her visit, offering students a rare opportunity to interact with one of the world’s leading eyewear designers whose work is celebrated for its bold craftsmanship, emotion-led storytelling, and global influence.

Upon arrival, Anna-Karin was welcomed with a vibrant cultural showcase by the students, an expressive blend of music, electrifying performance, and visual art that reflected the richness of Nigerian creativity. Deeply moved by their presentations, she shared her personal journey to becoming one of the world’s most sought-after luxury eyewear designers, including the early inspirations, challenges, and defining moments that shaped her artistic identity.

During the interactive session, Anna-Karin engaged students in a dynamic Q&A exploring topics such as Africa’s expanding footprint in global fashion and how young designers can build brands rooted in authenticity and cultural integrity. She emphasised that

“true luxury is not defined by price, but by craftsmanship, intentionality, and emotional depth.”

Professor Stephen Olusoji, Dean of the Faculty of Creative Arts, welcomed the designer and described the visit as a testament to UNILAG’s commitment to strong “town and gown” collaborations that broaden students’ exposure to global creative industries. He further expressed the faculty’s openness to exploring future collaborations with the AKK brand.

In recognition of her impactful engagement, Anna-Karin received a commemorative plaque from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, a gesture that underscored the significance of her visit and her role in inspiring the next generation of Nigerian creative talent.

Speaking on the engagement, Executive Director, Polo Limited, Jennifer Obayuwana, said:

“Supporting the development of young creative talent is central to who we are as a brand. Bringing Anna-Karin Karlsson to the University of Lagos, an iconic creator whose work embodies artistic courage, into direct conversation with Nigeria’s future creatives aligns perfectly with our mission to shape the luxury and fashion ecosystem in meaningful ways. We wanted Anna-Karin to give her wealth of knowledge to these creatives. It was a philanthropic endeavour of giving back.”

Anna-Karin Karlsson also expressed her appreciation, saying,

“The creativity and energy I experienced at the University of Lagos were extraordinary. The students’ passion, cultural depth, and artistic voice left a lasting impression on me. This exchange has inspired me just as much as I hope it has inspired them.”

The University of Lagos engagement forms part of a broader cultural and creative itinerary curated by Polo Avenue to spotlight Lagos as a rising node in global luxury, creativity, fashion and design innovation.

Sponsored Content