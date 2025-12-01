Connect with us

Show Us Your Real Ones: Malta Guinness Unveils the 'Real in Every Way' Challenge

Africa's Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF) Returns to Lagos for a Powerful New Edition

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Polo Avenue And Anna-Karin Karlsson Inspire Young Creatives at the University of Lagos

LG Showcases Life's Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Fashion Rave 2025 Wraps Up in Grand Style, Drawing Over 1,000 Fashion and Music Lovers in Lagos

7 Key Takeaways From Nigerian Breweries' Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail

House On The Rock Presents The Experience 20: JESUS UNITED Twenty Years of Worship

Inverroche Gin Welcomes Global Ambassador Lauren Penny to Lagos for an Immersive Brand Experience

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Malta Guinness is spotlighting the power of authentic relationships with the launch of its Real in Every Way campaign. An inspiring reminder that real connections, real energy and real taste make everyday moments truly meaningful.
As part of this movement, the brand has introduced a challenge designed to encourage Nigerians to appreciate real people, those who have been their source of strength, joy, and authenticity.

How to Participate:

To join the challenge, simply:

  • Create a heartfelt video appreciating the real people in your life while enjoying a Malta Guinness.
  • Open your video with the line: “The way Malta Guinness is real in every way…” For example: “The way Malta Guinness is real in every way reminds me of my sister, who has always believed in me…”
  • Share the video on your social media page, tag the person you’re celebrating, tag @maltaguinnessng and use the hashtags: #MaltaRealInEveryWay #MaltaGuinness       

What You Stand to Gain:

Malta Guinness will reward select creations with:

  • ₦50,000 cash prize, and
  • A beautifully curated box of Malta Guinness goodies

Entry Deadline:

Entries close on December 7th, 2025.

This initiative reflects Malta Guinness’ commitment to celebrating realness in all its forms; real people, real stories, and real moments.

 

  Sponsored Content

