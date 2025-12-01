Show Us Your Real Ones: Malta Guinness Unveils the ‘Real in Every Way’ Challenge

Malta Guinness is spotlighting the power of authentic relationships with the launch of its Real in Every Way campaign. An inspiring reminder that real connections, real energy and real taste make everyday moments truly meaningful.

As part of this movement, the brand has introduced a challenge designed to encourage Nigerians to appreciate real people, those who have been their source of strength, joy, and authenticity.



How to Participate:

To join the challenge, simply:

Create a heartfelt video appreciating the real people in your life while enjoying a Malta Guinness.

Open your video with the line: “The way Malta Guinness is real in every way…” For example: “The way Malta Guinness is real in every way reminds me of my sister, who has always believed in me…”

Share the video on your social media page, tag the person you’re celebrating, tag @maltaguinnessng and use the hashtags: #MaltaRealInEveryWay #MaltaGuinness

What You Stand to Gain:

Malta Guinness will reward select creations with:

₦50,000 cash prize, and



A beautifully curated box of Malta Guinness goodies



Entry Deadline:

Entries close on December 7th, 2025.

This initiative reflects Malta Guinness’ commitment to celebrating realness in all its forms; real people, real stories, and real moments.

