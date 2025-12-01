Connect with us

Events Music News Promotions

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Africa’s Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF) Returns to Lagos for a Powerful New Edition

Events Living News Promotions

Show Us Your Real Ones: Malta Guinness Unveils the ‘Real in Every Way’ Challenge

Events News Promotions

Polo Avenue And Anna-Karin Karlsson Inspire Young Creatives at the University of Lagos

Events News Promotions

LG Showcases Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival

Arts Events News Promotions

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Events Music Promotions Style

Fashion Rave 2025 Wraps Up in Grand Style, Drawing Over 1,000 Fashion and Music Lovers in Lagos

Events News Promotions

7 Key Takeaways From Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail

Events Music News Promotions

House On The Rock Presents The Experience 20: JESUS UNITED Twenty Years of Worship

Events News Promotions

Inverroche Gin Welcomes Global Ambassador Lauren Penny to Lagos for an Immersive Brand Experience

Events

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Saturday, November 29th, Jameson City Takeover Ikorodu will light up the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal and it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable experience.

Get ready for that unmistakable Jameson atmosphere: smooth whiskey, live music, gourmet bites, and good energy all night long. Picture an atmosphere that blends Lagos street soul with signature Jameson cool, where great people meet even greater moments.

This edition will be headlined by Wande Coal, with exciting performances from DJ YK Mule, Wanni & Handi, and DJ Barbie alongside hype sets by MIA and Holy Faze, a lineup guaranteed to set the tone for a night of effortless fun.

“We are excited to bring the City Takeover to Ikorodu,” says Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “Jameson is all about authentic connection and community spirit, and Ikorodu embodies that energy, raw, creative, and full of life.”

Whether you are pulling up with your crew, coming for the vibes or just here for the smooth Jameson experience, this night is made for you.

Register now via https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/jameson-city-takeover-ikorodu/ to secure your spot. Entry is free.
Follow @JamesonNGR for updates and join the conversation using #JamesonCityTakeover and #MustBeAJameson.

 

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

 

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled for that signature smoothness that makes every sip effortlessly enjoyable.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php