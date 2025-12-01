Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

On Saturday, November 29th, Jameson City Takeover Ikorodu will light up the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal and it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable experience.

Get ready for that unmistakable Jameson atmosphere: smooth whiskey, live music, gourmet bites, and good energy all night long. Picture an atmosphere that blends Lagos street soul with signature Jameson cool, where great people meet even greater moments.

This edition will be headlined by Wande Coal, with exciting performances from DJ YK Mule, Wanni & Handi, and DJ Barbie alongside hype sets by MIA and Holy Faze, a lineup guaranteed to set the tone for a night of effortless fun.

“We are excited to bring the City Takeover to Ikorodu,” says Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “Jameson is all about authentic connection and community spirit, and Ikorodu embodies that energy, raw, creative, and full of life.”

Whether you are pulling up with your crew, coming for the vibes or just here for the smooth Jameson experience, this night is made for you.

Register now via https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/jameson-city-takeover-ikorodu/ to secure your spot. Entry is free.

Follow @JamesonNGR for updates and join the conversation using #JamesonCityTakeover and #MustBeAJameson.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled for that signature smoothness that makes every sip effortlessly enjoyable.

