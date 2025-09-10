Lagos Get Ready: Jameson Distillery on Tour Returns for a 5-Day Takeover of Culture, Music & Whiskey

Lagos, are you ready? Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) is back, and this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than ever. From Friday, September 26th, to Wednesday, October 1st, Jameson is taking over Orange Island, Lekki Phase 1, for five incredible days of music, fashion, art, skating, and pure good vibes.

What makes Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) special isn’t just the stages and showcases, but the Distillery Experience itself. Guests will step inside Jameson’s world through interactive sessions that highlight the craft of Irish whiskey-making from guided tastings and mixology workshops to storytelling that connects 245 years of heritage with Lagos’ vibrant present. For the first time, attendees will also have the opportunity to get their hands on limited-edition Jameson merchandise, designed as keepsakes to commemorate the experience.

If you’ve ever been to Jameson Distillery on Tour, you already know it’s more than an event; it’s a whole mood. And if you haven’t? This is your sign to show up and experience it for yourself.

Here’s what the week looks like:

Friday, September 26th – WAF & Street Souk After Dark -We’re kicking things off with the best of Lagos street culture, skating, music, fashion pop-ups and all the late-night energy you love.

Saturday, September 27th – MIA & Vogue Boys -A nostalgic throwback with childhood games, fashion fits, waterpark splashes and some of the hottest live performances.

Sunday, September 28th – Afrovibes – An intimate night of street sounds; think street busking, soulful live sets and the kind of music that makes you close your eyes and feel.

Monday, September 29th – Distillery Doors Shut – A day to rest, reset and get ready for the grand finale.

Tuesday, September 30th – Afro Jam – Art, music, and fashion all in one. In collaboration with Deeds Magazine and 65 Creatives, we’re hosting a special exhibition and an all-female music line-up to celebrate women making waves in culture.

Wednesday, Oct 1st – Mainland Block Party -It’s Independence Day, and we’re going out with a bang. Expect an epic outdoor concert, all your faves on stage, and one last chance to soak in the JDOT magic.

“Creating unique connections has always been important to Jameson Irish Whiskey. This year’s Jameson Distillery on Tour aims to reinforce our bond with our community by giving guests multiple opportunities to expand their social network and immerse themselves in the world of Jameson,” says Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

This year, Jameson Distillery on Tour is ticketed, so whether you’re a Jameson lover or just looking for where the vibes will be this Independence weekend, now’s the time to secure your spot.

Tickets are available. Click here to get your ticket.

Follow the journey:

Stay tuned on Instagram @jamesonngr and join the conversation with #JDOTLagos #JamesonNGR #MustBeAJameson.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

Sponsored Content