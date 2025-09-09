Connect with us

Events

Lux Afrique Jewellery & Watch Expo Returns to Lagos This September

Published

6 hours ago

 on

This September, Lagos will once again play host to the Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch & Home Expo (LAJWH) – Africa’s premier luxury showcase dedicated to celebrating the artistry, innovation, and heritage of the world’s most prestigious jewellery, watch, and horology brands.

This year’s Expo will welcome an ensemble of world-class exhibitors, the showcase will feature Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Johannesburg, the quintessential name in automotive elegance; the avant-garde mastery of Boadicea the Victorious; the timeless perfume artistry of Clive Christian; the auction prestige of Bonhams; the meticulous horological beauty of Backes & Strauss; the financial leadership of Access Bank, a brand synonymous with innovation and empowerment across Africa; the exclusivity of Armand de Brignac Champagne, a symbol of artistry and luxury in fine winemaking; and the timeless elegance of Dom Pérignon, a house revered for crafting vintage champagnes that embody refinement, celebration, and excellence and Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, renowned for pioneering innovation and setting the gold standard of excellence in whisky-making.

Guests will also step into the world of Lux Afrique Boutique, home to a curated portfolio of coveted global brands, and experience exclusive collections from XOR and other distinguished names.

Over the course of the event, guests will explore exquisite creations while gaining insights from an inspiring line-up of industry leaders and tastemakers, including:

Alexander Amosu, Founder, Lux Afrique Boutique
Jason Danker, Sales Director Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Johannesburg
Derrick Chike Memeh, Founding Director of Cascades Luxury
Victoria Adamson, Consultant for Beyond Lux, Head of Sales at Spitaleri Jewellers
Isabella Beaton-Hind, Founder of Beyond Lux Consultancy
Ewaen Sorae, CEO of E’Sorae Home
Tate Torongo, Clive Christian Regional Director UK, Northern Europe & Africa
Neil Coventry, Nigeria Representative for Bonhams Auctioneers
Debbie Gispan, Co-Founder of Panoba
Jeremy Taylor, Group Commercial Director, Boadicea the Victorious/ Valorem Group
Jeremy Taylor – Luxury Business Strategist & Retail Development Specialist Piaget (Richemont Group)

Beyond the exhibition floor, visitors will experience live showcases, intimate networking opportunities, and immersive brand storytelling that reflects the growing influence of African luxury consumers on the global stage.

Event Details:

  • Dates: September 12 – 14, 2025
  • Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos
  • Attendance: By invitation only

The Expo proudly announces Marie Claire Nigeria as its official media partner. With its global authority in fashion, luxury, and culture, Marie Claire will amplify the Expo’s narrative, driving visibility and influence across key audiences.Alongside other leading publications, this partnership ensures the Expo’s story resonates on both local and global stages. With premium sponsors such as Moët Hennessy and Polo Avenue amongst others, will infuse the experience with their signature sophistication, ensuring the Expo delivers an atmosphere of exclusivity, refinement, and world-class appeal.Alexander Amosu, founder of Lux Afrique Boutique and curator of the Expo, shared:

Our mission is to bring the world’s most exceptional brands closer to Africa’s discerning clientele while creating a platform for cultural exchange, artistry, and innovation. This year’s line-up promises to be our most inspiring yet.

With Africa’s luxury market projected to continue its upward trajectory, the Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch & Horology Expo stands as a defining moment in this evolution – bringing together theworld’s most coveted brands and the continent’s most discerning clientele. This year’s showcase will not only celebrate the finest in artistry and design but will also cement Africa’s place as a thriving hub for the new generation of affluent consumers shaping the future of global luxury.

  • For more Information visit here
  • To register
  • For media inquiries and press access contact Hosa at 2348182075911 or email

About Lux Afrique
Founded by Alexander Amosu, Lux Afrique is Africa’s foremost luxury lifestyle platform, offering exclusive access to the world’s most prestigious brands, experiences, and bespoke services while spotlighting African excellence.

About LAJWH Expo
The Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch & Home Expo is the continent’s premier luxury showcase – a curated convergence of world-class brands, collectors, and tastemakers, set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria.

