Táànwá Lights Up Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2025 with Bold Unisex Designs and Cultural Flair

The runway at Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2025 came alive in Abuja as Táànwá, the innovative Nigerian brand by Tosin Kehinde Ologun, unveiled a collection that was equal parts cultural celebration and global statement.

From the first look, it was clear that Táànwá wasn’t here to play safe. The Models stepped out in unisex silhouettes, rich in cultural storytelling but styled with a global edge.

One standout piece featured a crisp black tunic with a bold slit detail, paired with trousers made from multicolored handwoven strips, a nod to Nigeria’s artisanal craft traditions. Another model commanded attention in a half-and-half ensemble; a sleek black tunic offset with intricately patterned monochrome detailing, showcasing how Táànwá marries contemporary design with heritage motifs.

The audience broke into applause as Tosin took a bow in a sleek black pantsuit, her elegance reflecting the brand’s ethos: rooted in culture, designed for the world.

Founder of Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria, Santiago Roberts, praised the showcase saying:

“Táànwá represents exactly what this platform was created for designers who are not afraid to experiment, who carry Africa’s cultural DNA but speak the global language of fashion. Tosin Ologun’s work reminds us that Nigerian fashion is both timeless and borderless.”

Attendees echoed the sentiment. Chika Nwosu, a fashion journalist described the collection as;

a refreshing take on genderless fashion pieces you can imagine anyone wearing, anywhere in the world, yet they still whisper homegrown stories.

An international buyer who asked to be anonymous in attendance also noted,

There’s something universal in Táànwá’s cuts. You can see these clothes in Lagos, London, or New York, and they’ll hold their own. That’s what makes this brand export ready.

Industry expert, Yemisi Suleiman pointed out that Ologun’s work continues to strike a unique balance: celebrating local culture while appealing to the global fashion market. This balance, they say, is why Táànwá has remained relevant in both Nigeria and the UK. For the Designer herself Tosin Kehinde Ologun says the collection was deeply personal:

Táànwá is about finding harmony that stands in gap between tradition and innovation, culture and modernity, the local and the global. Every piece we showed tonight carries that special balance.

As Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria celebrates its 10th anniversary, Táànwá’s showcase stood as one of the highlights of the three-day celebration which is an affirmation of how African designers are not just participating in the global fashion conversation, but leading it with pride, creativity, and cultural depth.

