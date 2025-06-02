Connect with us

Promotions

PalmPay Unveils ‘Passing the Baton’ CSR Initiative to Drive Financial Inclusion in the North

Promotions

From Hustler to Visionary: Zubby Gabriel’s Journey from Rock Bottom to Building ZedX Original

Arts Events Promotions

Art Meets Whisky: Glenfiddich and William Chechet Unveil "Celebrate the Bold" Exhibition at Soto Gallery

Promotions

The Singleton Tango: A Fresh & Fruity way to make moments special.

Events Promotions

Bisquit & Dubouché Unveils Spirit of Excellence at the Exclusive Consumer Launch Experience in Lagos

Events Promotions

The Bridge’s Second edition “Celebrating Our Passage on The Bridge” Convened by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu

Promotions

One Deal, Twice the Joy: Discover the Nexus Eid Special Promo

Events Promotions

Kids Tech Fest and Groundbreaking African Children's AI Summit Launch in Lagos

Arts Events Promotions

Chikamnenye Onubogu's "Histories en Motion" Inspires Young Explorers on Children's Day

Events Promotions

Johnvents Children’s Day Outreach Brings Joy to over 400 Children in Arikanki Community.

Promotions

PalmPay Unveils ‘Passing the Baton’ CSR Initiative to Drive Financial Inclusion in the North

Written By Palmpay
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Femi Hanson, Head of Marketing & Communications at PalmPay (center), with beneficiaries of the CSR initiative in Kano State.

To advance financial inclusion in Nigeria, PalmPay, a mobile banking platform, has kicked off a series of CSR activities in Kano and Kaduna known as “Passing the Baton.

This initiative signifies the brand’s commitment to sharing knowledge and providing the resources required for individuals and businesses to achieve financial autonomy and stimulate economic empowerment.

This initiative is a bold move by PalmPay to bridge the opportunity gap in the North by providing financial literacy training and micro-business branding support to 5,000 women-owned businesses in Kano and Kaduna. This strategic initiative reaffirms PalmPay’s commitment to inclusive development and economic empowerment, particularly in underserved regions.

At PalmPay, we believe that real financial inclusion must be far reaching and cover the grassroots, said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay.

Our new CSR program is focused on supporting gender equity by equipping women with the knowledge, tools, and visibility they need to thrive as entrepreneurs in their communities.

Through this initiative, beneficiaries will receive free health insurance, hands-on training workshops, enhanced store branding to boost visibility, and branded merchandise to strengthen their business presence.

The initiative is part of PalmPay’s broader strategy to extend its innovative solutions, expand its footprint in Northern Nigeria, while building sustainable partnerships with local stakeholders for long-term impact.

In a show of support, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, has endorsed the initiative, calling on other stakeholders to join forces with PalmPay in ensuring the North benefits fully from the growing digital economy.

PalmPay has received commendation from community stakeholders, as the initiative aims to serve as a model for similar projects across other northern states.

In its continued growth across Nigeria, PalmPay upholds its mission to close the financial inclusion gap, with a strong focus on empowering women and youth through forward-thinking solutions and transformative initiatives.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php