PalmPay Unveils ‘Passing the Baton’ CSR Initiative to Drive Financial Inclusion in the North

To advance financial inclusion in Nigeria, PalmPay, a mobile banking platform, has kicked off a series of CSR activities in Kano and Kaduna known as “Passing the Baton.”

This initiative signifies the brand’s commitment to sharing knowledge and providing the resources required for individuals and businesses to achieve financial autonomy and stimulate economic empowerment.

This initiative is a bold move by PalmPay to bridge the opportunity gap in the North by providing financial literacy training and micro-business branding support to 5,000 women-owned businesses in Kano and Kaduna. This strategic initiative reaffirms PalmPay’s commitment to inclusive development and economic empowerment, particularly in underserved regions.

At PalmPay, we believe that real financial inclusion must be far reaching and cover the grassroots, said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay. Our new CSR program is focused on supporting gender equity by equipping women with the knowledge, tools, and visibility they need to thrive as entrepreneurs in their communities.

Through this initiative, beneficiaries will receive free health insurance, hands-on training workshops, enhanced store branding to boost visibility, and branded merchandise to strengthen their business presence.

The initiative is part of PalmPay’s broader strategy to extend its innovative solutions, expand its footprint in Northern Nigeria, while building sustainable partnerships with local stakeholders for long-term impact.

In a show of support, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, has endorsed the initiative, calling on other stakeholders to join forces with PalmPay in ensuring the North benefits fully from the growing digital economy.

PalmPay has received commendation from community stakeholders, as the initiative aims to serve as a model for similar projects across other northern states.

In its continued growth across Nigeria, PalmPay upholds its mission to close the financial inclusion gap, with a strong focus on empowering women and youth through forward-thinking solutions and transformative initiatives.

