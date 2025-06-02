From Hustler to Visionary: Zubby Gabriel’s Journey from Rock Bottom to Building ZedX Original

… a collapsed supermarket, one second-hand camera, and an unbreakable belief that “a bad image is bad business.” This is the true story of Zubby Gabriel, Founder and Creative Director of Abuja-based fast-rising creative powerhouse.

“Sometimes you must lose everything to discover what truly belongs to you!”

Nzube “Zubby” Gabriel, a former contestant of the popular talent hunt show – Maltina Dance Hall, learnt commerce on the blistering streets of Onitsha long before he dreamt of boardrooms and studio lights.

By 2007, he haggled like a veteran trader; in 2009, he danced his way into the Maltina Dance Hall stage, launching BlueBerry Dance Academy and tasting the thrill of building something from scratch.

But life, with its vicissitudes, does offer sterner lessons. In 2015, the young entrepreneur opened a supermarket in Gwarinpa, Abuja—only to watch it collapse two years later.

Everything crumbled, he recalls. For a while, I crumbled with it.

However, out of the silence came a single purchase that rewired his future: a camera.

I wasn’t just taking pictures, Zubby says. I was telling stories. And I realised every brand, every leader, every dream deserves to be seen in its best light.

That revelation crystallised into a mantra—A Bad Image is Bad Business—and, in 2024, into ZedX Original: a media production company, creative hub, and training ground for a new breed of storytellers known as the ZedIcons.

Building more than content—building a movement.

Operating from Abuja, Zed X Original has already:

Produced visual campaigns for emerging fashion labels and NGOs such as Heifer International.

Converted its studio into an incubator where photographers, videographers and digital marketers upskill every Wednesday through Mind Mesh sessions.

Rolled out the ZedX Pro-Creatives model, giving freelance talent clear Terms of Reference and

fair revenue splits.

ZedX isn’t a studio with fancy gear, Zubby insists. It’s a platform where creatives, brands and culture-shifters grow together—and change the game together.

Why does his story matter now?

Nigeria’s creative economy is booming, yet many upcoming talents still struggle with mentorship and professional standards. Zubby’s journey—hustler, dancer, accidental photographer, now founder—embodies the grit and reinvention that define this generation’s creators.

For brands, his rise is a case study in image strategy: authentic storytelling that converts audience attention into business value. For young creatives, it’s proof that failure can be fuel when purpose meets craft.

What’s next!

ZedX Original is expanding its studio rental programme, launching a two-week MindMesh bootcamp for time-starved adults, and nurturing influencer talents like @girlwithdsign. The mission remains unchanged:

We create with purpose—shaping narratives, empowering visionary leaders, fuelling brands that are here to shift culture. — Zubby Gabriel

So, whether you’re a creative seeking a tribe or a brand that understands bad image is bad business, welcome home. ZedX Original is ready to tell your story—beautifully.

Watch the full video “From Hustler to Visionary” here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nzube Gabriel O. (@mister_zubby)

