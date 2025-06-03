The Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to Benin This June!

Benin City, it’s your turn!

On Saturday, June 7th, 2025, all roads lead to Image Garden, GRA, as Jameson City Takeover makes its long-awaited debut in the city, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Picture this: the smooth taste of Jameson in hand, the sounds of live music floating through the air, the rhythm of DJs spinning feel-good tracks, gourmet bites, games that spark nostalgia, and a crowd full of good energy and even better vibes.

That’s what Jamemson is bringing to Benin – a fun-filled day made for connections and unforgettable moments.

Wande Coal will be lighting up the stage as the headline act, bringing his iconic sound and energy to Benin. Holding down the decks are Hanni x Wandi, DJ Blondie, and DJ Mass, alongside local heroes DJ Sholly, DJ FX, and DJ Sauce God.

Hypemen Voltage of the Hype and Voltage King will keep the crowd buzzing, while the Iyke Murray Band brings that soulful live music touch.

We’ve always wanted to bring this experience to Benin, says Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. There’s the bold Naija spirit and cultural heartbeat here that aligns perfectly with what Jameson stands for, authentic connection and shared experiences.

So whether you’re coming to catch Wande Coal live, dance under the stars, or just chill with your crew, one thing’s for sure — the night is ready to have you.

Stay connected to @JamesonNGR for all the updates and use #JamesonCityTakeover and #MustBeAJameson to stay plugged in.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, one of the global leaders in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is one of the leading Irish whiskey brands in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

