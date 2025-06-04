The EcoAction Summit Activates in Delta State, Nigeria! Get the Scoop

The AWP Network took the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair to Delta State, Nigeria. The summit took place on Thursday, March 27 and on Friday, March 28. The two-day capacity-building program was established for deliberate action towards reducing poverty and for empowering the informal sector. The initiative was created to support women and youth economically while contributing to environmental sustainability.

The Delta State EcoAction Summit was organized by The African Women Power (AWP) Network, led by its founder, Mary Olushoga in collaboration with the Delta State Governor’s Office on Trade and Export, led by the late Shimite (Nwakolo) Bello, Special Advisor, Office of Trade and Export.

Sessions conducted within the two-day program were led by subject matter experts, including Aderemi Ademiju, business growth coach and AWP Network Board member; Orode Uduaghan, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Girl Child Development; Sunny Ekadeyen, Commissioner for Planning; Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer of the state, amongst other government officials who were in attendance.

Participants consisted of entrepreneurs from 25 local government areas and involved strategic collaboration from groups such as NACCIMA, DACCIMA, NASSI, The Women’s Chambers of Commerce, and the Delta State Export Group.

Mary Olushoga, Founder of The AWP Network states,

Empowering entrepreneurs globally is AWP’s mission. My team and I want to ensure that entrepreneurs have access to the right information and networks. It is evident that the AWP Network is on a mission and the launch of the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair across Nigeria makes it very clear that we not only understand our purpose, but we are on the path to accomplishing more complex goals. Just like in Ekiti, the event in Delta was a success and we look forward to measuring our outcomes. Additionally, we celebrate with our local and international partners, and we are glad to be active here in Delta State. We look forward to returning in 2026 with a much better agenda and drive.

The event was at capacity with over 800 attendees. Food was provided and cash prizes were won. Program participants learned how to pitch their businesses, as well as boost their self-confidence and self-esteem.

It is important to highlight that one of the major outcomes of the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair is to help launch new businesses by assisting those who otherwise cannot afford it with their CAC business name registration.

This program is fully supported by UK International Development, The Nigeria National Plastic Action Partnership, and The Global Plastic Action Partnership.

Sponsored Content