A Night to Remember: Knorr Brings the Good Jollof to Red Circle Premiere in Lagos

Knorr, one of Nigeria’s leading seasoning brands, brought its good jollof and signature presence to the Red Circle Nollywood movie premiere held on 31 May 2025 in Lagos.

As a major event sponsor, Knorr played a central role in elevating the evening, turning one of the most anticipated nights on the entertainment calendar into an experience that blended food, film, and cultural connection.

Produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and directed by Akay Mason, Red Circle is a gripping crime thriller that explores the complexities of power and corruption in contemporary Lagos.

With a star-packed guest list including cast members like Folu Storms, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, and Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’, the Knorr space quickly became a favourite. From delicious Jollof to an interactive content stand where guests could take photos and create videos, the brand offered more than food; it offered a full-on experience. It was a heartfelt reminder of the brand’s long-standing presence in Nigerian kitchens and culture.

Being part of the Red Circle premiere is an extension of our commitment to show up where culture happens, said Damilola Dania, Category Manager, Nutrition, Unilever West Africa. We are not just in kitchens; we are in conversations, in pop culture moments that matter to our consumers. From the aroma of good food to the joy of shared experiences, Knorr continues to bring people together in authentic and exciting ways.

Knorr’s presence at the premiere perfectly balanced entertainment and connection. From the red carpet to the after-party, the brand created a space where guests could relax, engage, and enjoy the taste of something familiar, reminding everyone that there is always room for good food and the brand that brings it. Red Circle is set to hit cinemas nationwide on 6 June 2025.

Sponsored Content