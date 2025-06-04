Sisi Yemmie’s Creamy Ram Pottage Is the Cosy Luxury We All Deserve This Eid

You’ve got some ram meat, sweet potatoes, carrots, and a few staple ingredients found in most Nigerian kitchens. Oh goodness, you’re holding something special in your hands. And what better way to bring it all together than with a hearty, flavour-packed ram pottage?

This dish is not only easy to make, it’s wholesome, comforting and incredibly delicious. Sisi Yemmie walks us through the simple steps. She begins by cutting the ram meat into small pieces. You could use chicken or goat meat, but she says, it just won’t hit the same.

She transfers the chopped ram meat into a pot and seasons it with stock cubes, ginger and black pepper to keep the flavours vibrant and bold. A little oil is added to help the meat cook and stew in its own richness.

While the meat simmers, she preps the sweet potatoes, cutting them into chunky bits. Then it’s back to the pot where she adds some onions and stir-fries for a few seconds before seasoning further with curry powder and thyme. Next comes the tomato purée and pepper mix, which she fries until the flavours meld beautifully.

Once everything is well fried, she adds the sweet potatoes and some water and gives it a good mix. Feel free to adjust the seasonings at this point to suit your taste. For a splash of colour, she tosses in some diced carrots and spring onions, and then finishes it off with a swirl of coconut cream.

This dish is ideal for special occasions or simply when you’re craving something warm and satisfying. It’s especially comforting during the rainy season.

And with Eid just around the corner, and plenty of ram to go around, this might be one of the most delicious ways to enjoy it.

Watch how Sisi Yemmie brings this mouth-watering ram pottage to life below.