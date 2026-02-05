This Miyan Taushe Recipe by Sisi Yemmie Is What Soup Dreams Are Made Of

If you’ve been complaining about the lack of soups in your rotation, you can stop now, Sisi Yemmie has got you covered. Her latest tutorial shows how to make Miyan Taushe, a Northern Nigerian pumpkin soup that’s rich, hearty, and full of flavour.

She starts by boiling beef with onions and seasonings, chicken works too, then adds peeled pumpkin chunks to soften. While that simmers, she dry blends peanuts with ground crayfish. Once the pumpkin is tender, it’s pureed into a vibrant yellow mix.

Next, she makes the pepper base with tomatoes, tatase, and scotch bonnet peppers. Palm oil heats in a pot, beef and onions go in, then the pepper mix, followed by the peanut-crayfish blend and pumpkin puree. Beefsteak chunks are added next, with garlic and ginger paste for a subtle kick. Finally, leafy vegetables finish it off.

Serve this Miyan Taushe with tuwo shinkafa, fufu, eba, rice, or masa for a meal that’s comforting and packed with flavour.