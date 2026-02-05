Connect with us

This Miyan Taushe Recipe by Sisi Yemmie Is What Soup Dreams Are Made Of

Who’s That Girl? Eve Brings the Spirit Tunnel to Life at The Jennifer Hudson Show

5 Tyla Songs You Need on Your Playlist After Her Big Grammy Win

This Easy Homemade French Bread by Kikifoodies Is Perfect for Breakfast or Brunch

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

Ayra Starr Says Her Second Grammy Nomination Feels Like Reassurance

Tems Delivers a Stripped-Back Performance of "What You Need" on A COLORS SHOW

Grace Ofure Talks Real Estate, Relationship Independence & The Virtuous Woman on "Dear Ife Series"

Tyla Performs 'CHANEL' Inside Oversized Stiletto on The Tonight Show

Pull Up a Chair! Seun Kuti Gets Unfiltered on the "Dear Ife" Season Premiere

This Miyan Taushe Recipe by Sisi Yemmie Is What Soup Dreams Are Made Of

Sisi Yemmie walks you through making this vibrant Northern Nigerian pumpkin soup with peanuts, crayfish, scotch bonnet peppers, and fresh vegetables. It’s hearty, comforting, and perfect with fufu, rice, or tuwo shinkafa.
1 hour ago

If you’ve been complaining about the lack of soups in your rotation, you can stop now,  Sisi Yemmie has got you covered. Her latest tutorial shows how to make Miyan Taushe, a Northern Nigerian pumpkin soup that’s rich, hearty, and full of flavour.

She starts by boiling beef with onions and seasonings, chicken works too, then adds peeled pumpkin chunks to soften. While that simmers, she dry blends peanuts with ground crayfish. Once the pumpkin is tender, it’s pureed into a vibrant yellow mix.

Next, she makes the pepper base with tomatoes, tatase, and scotch bonnet peppers. Palm oil heats in a pot, beef and onions go in, then the pepper mix, followed by the peanut-crayfish blend and pumpkin puree. Beefsteak chunks are added next, with garlic and ginger paste for a subtle kick. Finally, leafy vegetables finish it off.

Serve this Miyan Taushe with tuwo shinkafa, fufu, eba, rice, or masa for a meal that’s comforting and packed with flavour.

