This Easy Homemade French Bread by Kikifoodies Is Perfect for Breakfast or Brunch

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

Ayra Starr Says Her Second Grammy Nomination Feels Like Reassurance

Tems Delivers a Stripped-Back Performance of "What You Need" on A COLORS SHOW

Grace Ofure Talks Real Estate, Relationship Independence & The Virtuous Woman on "Dear Ife Series"

Tyla Performs 'CHANEL' Inside Oversized Stiletto on The Tonight Show

Pull Up a Chair! Seun Kuti Gets Unfiltered on the "Dear Ife" Season Premiere

Watch the Trailer of Kunle Afolayan’s “Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens” Starring Saga, KieKie & More

This Five-Minute Condensed Milk Chocolate Cake Is the Comfort Bake We All Need

Watch Angela Bassett Get a Beautiful Spirit Tunnel Welcome

Kikifoodies’ famous French bread uses just six simple ingredients. The easy, beginner-friendly recipe delivers a soft interior and golden crust, perfect for sandwiches or cheesy garlic bread.
For this French bread recipe, Kikifoodies says you need only six ingredients—bread flour, warm water, instant yeast, sugar, salt, and oil—and that simplicity is exactly what makes it so appealing for home bakers. It is the kind of recipe that fits effortlessly into a slow breakfast or an unhurried brunch, especially when you are craving something fresh, homemade, and comforting without a long list of supplies. If bread baking has ever felt a little intimidating, this six-ingredient method is a gentle place to begin because the dough comes together smoothly, rises well, and bakes into a loaf that is soft and fluffy on the inside.

The result is a lightly chewy bread finished with a golden crust that crackles slightly as you slice through it, filling your kitchen with that familiar, comforting aroma that makes waiting for it to cool feel almost impossible. This Kikifoodies French bread is also wonderfully flexible, whether you enjoy it warm with butter straight from the oven or slice it up for sandwiches and paninis. One of our favourite ways to enjoy it is turning it into cheesy garlic bread, but it also pairs beautifully with soups and stews when you want something simple and filling. Toasted slices work just as well, whether topped with jam, fresh butter, or a fragrant garlic herb spread.

Any leftovers from this easy homemade bread can be easily transformed too; you can slice and freeze them for later, toast straight from frozen, or turn them into crunchy homemade croutons. Once you try this Kikifoodies recipe, it is easy to see why it is one you will want to come back to—comforting, reliable, and perfect for everyday baking.

