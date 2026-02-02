This Easy Homemade French Bread by Kikifoodies Is Perfect for Breakfast or Brunch

For this French bread recipe, Kikifoodies says you need only six ingredients—bread flour, warm water, instant yeast, sugar, salt, and oil—and that simplicity is exactly what makes it so appealing for home bakers. It is the kind of recipe that fits effortlessly into a slow breakfast or an unhurried brunch, especially when you are craving something fresh, homemade, and comforting without a long list of supplies. If bread baking has ever felt a little intimidating, this six-ingredient method is a gentle place to begin because the dough comes together smoothly, rises well, and bakes into a loaf that is soft and fluffy on the inside.

The result is a lightly chewy bread finished with a golden crust that crackles slightly as you slice through it, filling your kitchen with that familiar, comforting aroma that makes waiting for it to cool feel almost impossible. This Kikifoodies French bread is also wonderfully flexible, whether you enjoy it warm with butter straight from the oven or slice it up for sandwiches and paninis. One of our favourite ways to enjoy it is turning it into cheesy garlic bread, but it also pairs beautifully with soups and stews when you want something simple and filling. Toasted slices work just as well, whether topped with jam, fresh butter, or a fragrant garlic herb spread.

Any leftovers from this easy homemade bread can be easily transformed too; you can slice and freeze them for later, toast straight from frozen, or turn them into crunchy homemade croutons. Once you try this Kikifoodies recipe, it is easy to see why it is one you will want to come back to—comforting, reliable, and perfect for everyday baking.

Kikifoodies