5 Tyla Songs You Need on Your Playlist After Her Big Grammy Win

If your body naturally starts to move the moment a Tyla song comes on, you’re not alone. There’s something about her music that skips over thinking and goes straight to motion — the kind that has you swaying in your seat, practising footwork in your room, or turning the mirror into a mini stage. Tyla makes music that demands the dance floor, and she does it without trying too hard or losing where she’s from.

Now, fresh off the news of her second Grammy win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, it feels like the perfect moment to refresh your dance playlist. From smooth Amapiano rhythms to pop moments that still carry groove, Tyla’s sound keeps finding its way into parties, timelines and late-night car rides.

If you’re ready to update your rotation and lean fully into feel-good movement, here are 5 Tyla songs you need on your playlist right now.

Push 2 Start

The song that secured her second Grammy is a mandatory addition. With its clever car metaphors and that signature log drum rhythm, it’s the ultimate high-energy track for when you’re getting ready to head out or need a boost at the gym.

Chanel

Released as a lead single for her highly anticipated second album, “A-Pop,” “Chanel” is pure luxury in audio form. It’s an upbeat, confident anthem about being treated like the prize you are. If you’re feeling yourself, this is the soundtrack.

Jump (feat. Gunna & Skillibeng)

If your playlist needs a bit of edge, this is it. Tyla teams up with American rapper Gunna and Jamaican star Skillibeng for a track that bridges the gap between Johannesburg, Atlanta, and Kingston. It’s gritty, catchy, and guaranteed to get you moving.

Dynamite (feat. Wizkid)

A standout collaboration from her WWP project, this track features our very own Wizkid. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, creating a smooth, mid-tempo groove that is perfect for a sunset drive or a chilled weekend hang.

Water

We couldn’t leave out the classic that started it all. Even years after its release, “Water” remains the blueprint for the Popiano genre. Its breezy, rhythmic flow is timeless and still hits just as hard as the first time we heard it.