5 Tyla Songs You Need on Your Playlist After Her Big Grammy Win

This Easy Homemade French Bread by Kikifoodies Is Perfect for Breakfast or Brunch

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

Ayra Starr Says Her Second Grammy Nomination Feels Like Reassurance

Tems Delivers a Stripped-Back Performance of "What You Need" on A COLORS SHOW

Grace Ofure Talks Real Estate, Relationship Independence & The Virtuous Woman on "Dear Ife Series"

Tyla Performs 'CHANEL' Inside Oversized Stiletto on The Tonight Show

Pull Up a Chair! Seun Kuti Gets Unfiltered on the "Dear Ife" Season Premiere

Watch the Trailer of Kunle Afolayan's "Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens" Starring Saga, KieKie & More

This Five-Minute Condensed Milk Chocolate Cake Is the Comfort Bake We All Need

Fresh off her second Grammy win for “Push 2 Start,” Tyla continues to dominate the “Popiano” scene. From “Chanel” to her Wizkid collaboration, here are the 5 Tyla tracks you need for your 2026 playlist.
Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

If your body naturally starts to move the moment a Tyla song comes on, you’re not alone. There’s something about her music that skips over thinking and goes straight to motion — the kind that has you swaying in your seat, practising footwork in your room, or turning the mirror into a mini stage. Tyla makes music that demands the dance floor, and she does it without trying too hard or losing where she’s from.

Now, fresh off the news of her second Grammy win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, it feels like the perfect moment to refresh your dance playlist. From smooth Amapiano rhythms to pop moments that still carry groove, Tyla’s sound keeps finding its way into parties, timelines and late-night car rides.

If you’re ready to update your rotation and lean fully into feel-good movement, here are 5 Tyla songs you need on your playlist right now.

Push 2 Start

The song that secured her second Grammy is a mandatory addition. With its clever car metaphors and that signature log drum rhythm, it’s the ultimate high-energy track for when you’re getting ready to head out or need a boost at the gym.

Chanel

Released as a lead single for her highly anticipated second album, “A-Pop,” “Chanel” is pure luxury in audio form. It’s an upbeat, confident anthem about being treated like the prize you are. If you’re feeling yourself, this is the soundtrack.

Jump (feat. Gunna & Skillibeng)

If your playlist needs a bit of edge, this is it. Tyla teams up with American rapper Gunna and Jamaican star Skillibeng for a track that bridges the gap between Johannesburg, Atlanta, and Kingston. It’s gritty, catchy, and guaranteed to get you moving.

Dynamite (feat. Wizkid)

A standout collaboration from her WWP project, this track features our very own Wizkid. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, creating a smooth, mid-tempo groove that is perfect for a sunset drive or a chilled weekend hang.

Water

We couldn’t leave out the classic that started it all. Even years after its release, “Water” remains the blueprint for the Popiano genre. Its breezy, rhythmic flow is timeless and still hits just as hard as the first time we heard it.

